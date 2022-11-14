Black Friday deal: Get NOW TV for half price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s still a week to go until the official Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) kick off, but many retailers and brands are dropping their deals early, helping shoppers save extra money on record low prices.

One of the best things to shop for in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) are monthly or annual subscriptions, including streaming services or music apps. Subscriptions often receive the biggest discounts on Black Friday, including free or discounted months, so if you’re trying to save money on streaming services (opens in new tab), these are the deals you need to look out for this year.

Right now, NOW TV memberships and bundles are half price, offering new sign-ups 2 months for the price of 1 in the NOW TV Black Friday sale.

Get 50% off memberships & bundles at NOW TV (opens in new tab)

NOW TV is offering 2 months for the price of 1 on its Entertainment package and Cinema package. This means new Entertainment or Cinema members will only spend £9.99 for 2 months, rather than the full price of £19.98.

But that’s not all. If you’d prefer a mix of the two subscriptions, the NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema bundle is 50% off, meaning you’ll only spend £19.98 for 2 months of use. For more information on what you can get with each NOW TV membership, see which NOW TV package should I choose? (opens in new tab) to find the one that’s right for you.

If you’re new to NOW TV, it’s a streaming platform that’s owned by Sky. Due to its connection to Sky, NOW TV users can find multiple TV channels from Sky TV and Virgin Media, alongside its wide array of TV series, films, sports, documentaries and channels to choose from.

The best thing about NOW TV is that it comes without a contract, so you can cancel at any time at no charge, and reactivate your membership when and if you want to. NOW TV subscribers can also register up to 6 devices and stream on up to 3, so it’s brilliant for families or people sharing a house.

To view the NOW TV deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out more about the NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema bundle.