Black Friday came early for cyclists thanks to this incredible 40% off smart trainer deal

Some might think that you have to wait for the best Black Friday deals to materialise until November, but no, they are here already, in the form of this fantastic smart trainer deal from Evans Cycles' own-brand Pinnacle that knocks over 40% off the RRP of the otherwise cheap turbo's price. What more can we add to entice you even more?

Buy the Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer for £399.99 (was £700) at Evans Cycles (opens in new tab) – that's £300 off!

We concluded our Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer review by saying that for the price, getting this turbo is an excellent way to enter the smart trainer market. Setup is easy, and it syncs to training software seamlessly; not to mention, the Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer is super-quiet and provides resistance up to 20% elevation. No wonder we feature the machine so high up in our best turbo trainer roundup!

The Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer is a high-performing smart trainer at an impressively low price, which is now even cheaper. Barely audible noise output, smooth resistance that matches the onscreen incline changes, and seamlessly easy setup make this a solid option for those looking to enter the smart trainer market for indoor cycle training.

The Pinnacle Turbo Trainer's design is sturdy yet compact. It weighs 15kg (of which the flywheel weighs 5.7kg), which I slighter than similarly priced competitors, and makes it light enough to easily lift and move to other parts of the house or tidy away after use.

Evans Cycles claims the turbo produces 52dB when cycling at 19mph. When tested, it was easy to forget just how quiet it was – after years of constant whirring when using other turbo trainers, the Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer was gloriously peaceful sounding, meaning your fellow housemates won't bang on the ceiling or walls if you're cycling while they're trying to watch TV.

The Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer also includes a built-in cadence sensor, which is not always the case with trainers in this price bracket. This is extremely handy and marks it above competitors such as Wiggle's own brand Xplova Noza S, which does not include a cadence sensor.