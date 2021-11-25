Big Black Friday deal makes these top-rated binoculars an excellent xmas gift idea

If you're thinking of getting into birdwatching or nature spotting, an excellent choice would be to invest in a pair of Nikon Prostaff 3S 10x42 binoculars. These extremely well reviewed binos are great all-rounders for daylight viewing, and hit the sweet spot between quality and price, with coated optics for crisp, clear images, and a robust, waterproof build.

We awarded them a full 5* in our Nikon Prostaff 3s binoculars review, and right now you'll find them at the top of our best binoculars guide. While even at full price they won't break the bank, right now there are significant price drops in both the US and UK that make them very reasonable indeed.

In the US, they're $30 off at B&H Photo, with a binocular harness thrown in free for good measure. Meanwhile, in the UK you should head to Currys for a £30 discount. At that sub-$130 / £120 price point, we think these would make a great Christmas gift for a nature-lover. (If you're in the market for a bargain, feel free to consult our best Black Friday deals roundup, or get prepared for the Cyber Monday deals ahead of time.)

US deal: Nikon 8x42 ProStaff 3S Binoculars: was $126.95, now $96.95 at B&H Photo (save $30)

Head to B&H for $30 off these excellent all-rounder binoculars, and you'll get a free binocular harness, worth $19.99, thrown in for free. These have multi-coated optics for bright, clear images.

UK deal: Nikon Prostaff 3S 10x42 binoculars: was £149, now £119 at Currys (save £30)

They're largely out of stock in the UK, but Currys has the Nikon Prostaff 3S available and with a £30 discount to boot. These binos are excellent all rounders, and a great, reasonably priced option for casual nature spotters.

