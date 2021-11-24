Black Friday binocular deals: these top Canon stargazing binoculars are £100 off

If you want to gaze into the heavens, a pair of binoculars can make an excellent choice, and right now there's £100 off the Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars at Currys. When it comes to stargazing, these are some of the best binoculars you can buy. They're compact and light enough to take out with you on a night walk, without having to faff around with a tripod – nice and versatile, and perfect for casual stargazing. The rubberised coating aids grip, while waterproofing is key if there's a chance you might get caught out in a shower.

The star of the show here is the vari-angle prism image stabilisation system. At the touch a button, the gyro motion sensors will detect the amount of shake and automatically work to cancel it out. The results are impressive, delivering reliably clear images – and these binos are especially good at capturing incredible close ups of the moon. The incredible IS system is part of the reason why, at full, price, these stargazing binoculars are pretty expensive. And why this Black Friday deal is so worth snapping up.

