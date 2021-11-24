Black Friday binocular deals: these top Canon stargazing binoculars are £100 off

(Image credit: Jeremy Thomas on Unsplash [background]; Canon [product photo])
If you want to gaze into the heavens, a pair of binoculars can make an excellent choice, and right now there's £100 off the Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars at Currys. When it comes to stargazing, these are some of the best binoculars you can buy. They're compact and light enough to take out with you on a night walk, without having to faff around with a tripod – nice and versatile, and perfect for casual stargazing. The rubberised coating aids grip, while waterproofing is key if there's a chance you might get caught out in a shower. 

The star of the show here is the vari-angle prism image stabilisation system.  At the touch a button, the gyro motion sensors will detect the amount of shake and automatically work to cancel it out. The results are impressive, delivering reliably clear images – and these binos are especially good at capturing incredible close ups of the moon. The incredible IS system is part of the reason why, at full, price, these stargazing binoculars are pretty expensive. And why this Black Friday deal is so worth snapping up.

Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars:  was £1,379, now £1,279 at Currys (save £100)

Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars: was £1,379, now £1,279 at Currys (save £100)
Head to Currys to pick up these incredible stargazing binoculars with a major Black Friday discount. They use Canon's powerful image stabilising technology to deliver a steady image even at that 18x magnification.

View Deal

If you're not sure if binoculars are right for you, head to our binoculars vs telescopes for stargazing explainer (if you decide on the latter, this Celestron Astromaster telescope deal or SkyWatcher Explorer 130 EQ2 deal). See how they compare to another excellent pair of stargazing binos in our Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 vs Canon 18x50 IS AW face-off.

