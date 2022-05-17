Best GHD Hot Brush deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a new and easy way to straighten your hair, then hot brushes are the latest hair styling trend that you need to jump on board with. Hot brushes or straightening hair brushes do exactly what they say on the tin: they’re hair brushes that use heat to straighten, tame and style your hair for professional, salon-quality results.

So, why should you consider a hot brush? If you want to cut down on the amount of time you spend styling your hair in the morning, you’re getting a 2-in-1 device that brushes and straightens at the same time. Hot brushes also eliminate frizz, give your hair more volume and leave it feeling smooth and looking shiny.

Some of the best hot brushes or best straightening hair brushes come from ghd. ghd offer a wide range of hair care tools and products, including hair straighteners, dryers, curlers and more. The ghd hot brush options you can find are the ghd Glide and ghd Rise, both of which are easy to use and can manage all hair types and lengths. Due to the popularity of the ghd hot brushes, we anticipate more models coming in the future and we’ll update this guide when they release.

Throughout the year, you can find many deals on ghd hot brushes. The ghd website often offers up to 20% off its full range of tools and accessories and throws in free gifts from time to time. For example, if you buy either the ghd Rise, ghd Glide or the ghd Rise Hot Brush Gift Set right now, you’ll receive a free iPhone case.

For the biggest discounts on ghd hot brushes, take a look at select retailers like Amazon , John Lewis and Very who regularly offer huge price cuts on both the Rise and Glide models.

Here are the best deals on the ghd Rise and ghd Glide hot brushes this month. P.S. If you’re looking for a new pair of straighteners or a new ghd hair tool, here’s our guide to the best ghd hair straightener deals .

ghd Rise deals

(Image credit: ghd)

The ghd Rise is the first smart volumising hot brush from ghd. Suitable for all hair types, the ghd Rise uses smart Ultra-zone technology to deliver double the volume from root to tip. The brush features 5mm nylon bristles and it has an infinity sensor in the barrel that measures the optimum styling temperature. It looks like a barrel hair brush which is easy to use and hold, and it automatically switches off so you don’t have to worry about whether you left it on or not when you leave the house.

The ghd Rise is priced at £169 but it does drop in price, for example, it hit its lowest ever price of £118 at Amazon earlier this year. We anticipate ghd hair tools to be hugely popular and discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2022 . You can also find big discounts on the ghd Rise if you buy it refurbished.

ghd Glide deals

(Image credit: ghd)

The ghd Glide is a hot brush designed to tame and smooth the hair. Better suited to dry hair, the ghd Glide uses ceramic technology to heat up the brush and eliminate frizz. It has a combination of short and long bristles that can tackle large and thick sections of hair at a time. Compared to the ghd Rise, it looks more like a traditional hair brush, uses different (non-smart) technology and is better suited for smoothing hair rather than volumising it, ideal for day-old hair.

While it’s the previous hot brush version from ghd, the ghd Glide is still an impressive hot brush to have in your arsenal and it starts at £159. We’ve seen the ghd Glide drop to under £100 on multiple websites and retailers, so keep an eye out for this if you’re considering treating yourself to one.