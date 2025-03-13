Oral-B's brand new electric toothbrush just dropped – and it's already on sale
....with a 55% discount!
It's not every day that a brand new product starts flying off the shelves right away. Sure, it happens sometimes during Black Friday, but outside of that, it's pretty rare. That's why I was genuinely surprised to see Oral-B's latest electric toothbrush pop up in Amazon's deals of the day.
Launched just this January, the Oral-B iO2 is the brand's newest entry-level electric toothbrush – perfect for anyone looking to switch from manual brushing without the fuss. It comes in four sleek colours and has an RRP of £100... unless you grab it now, because it's currently half price.
Yep, you read that right! Right now, it's down to just £44.99 on Amazon – a massive 55% saving. Take a look for yourself:
The saving is available on all colours – ranging from Forest Green to Night Black.
The Oral-B iO2 is designed to deliver a superior clean, removing 150% more bacterial plaque in those hard-to-reach spots compared to a regular manual toothbrush. Plus, it offers guaranteed gum protection with 100% healthier gums versus manual brushing.
It also has an automatic gum pressure sensor, which slows the brush speed and flashes red if you're pressing too hard. Plus, it has three quiet intensity levels so you can customise your brushing experience – a feature we love to see in the best electric toothbrushes.
Another smart touch is Oral-B's new smart brush heads. These clever little things gradually fade to white as they wear out, making it easy to know when it’s time for a replacement.
If you're still on the fence, we've got a full review of the Oral-B iO2 coming soon, so stay tuned for that. However, at this price, I wouldn’t wait – it's too good a deal to miss.
