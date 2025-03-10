I tested Dr Squatch Glacial Falls – a fresh cologne with a familiar character
The viral brand is back with a familiar scent
While the world of men's fragrance is jam-packed with options, picking out a scent isn't always too difficult. You might think the sheer volume of different bottles out there makes it all but impossible to find your groove, but most fall into categories which exhibit some similarities.
Recently, I've been testing out a scent from Dr Squatch. You're probably already familiar with the brand – well known for its viral online marketing, Dr Squatch produces a range of male grooming and skincare products.
Snag a bottle of the Dr Squatch Glacial Falls cologne to enjoy the simple, fresh scent!
I've actually been a fairly avid user of the brand for many years now. That includes its soaps and shower gels, but also the range of deodorants it offers. Suffice to say, I was pretty familiar with the kind of scents the brand employs – clean and very strong.
Those two are certainly words I'd use to describe the opening few moments with this bottle. Initial impressions are good, with a fresh overall profile and a lot of presence.
I can't put my finger on exactly what the fragrance reminds me of, but it's instantly familiar and really calming as a result. There's a definite 90s or early 2000's vibe about it – no bad thing given the fact that's considered 'retro' and, thus, chic these days.
Bergamot, clove and citrus are the only notes listed on the Dr Squatch site, but that gives a pretty good indication of what's on offer here. Things are definitely fresh, with a woody undertone which is present but not overbearing. It would be right at home as a post-workout cologne.
Longevity isn't the best, however. It will definitely last a little longer if you're just sitting at a desk and not doing much else, but if you're moving or exercising it will burn off fast.
That's likely at least in part due to the cologne strength, which is far weaker than most other scents on the market these days. The trend is to have much stronger fragrance content, which in turn helps them to last longer.
Still, if you go into this knowing that, you should have no issues. Just be sure to have the bottle – or a travel-sized atomiser like this one at Amazon – with you, to top up throughout the day.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
