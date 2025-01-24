The Philips OneBlade is currently under £25 at Boots – but be quick!

Lizzie Wilmot
When it comes to the best beard trimmers, the Philips OneBlade undeniably stands out every time. Launched in 2022, it became very popular in a short amount of time, especially due to its fast vibration speed and outstanding battery life. This meant the OneBlade received glowing reviews across the board, including T3's own full review.

Now, there’s even more reason to love it. The Philips OneBlade is currently enjoying a massive discount in the Boots January sale. At just under £25, this already budget-friendly grooming essential is an absolute steal.

Philips OneBlade with travel case
Philips OneBlade with travel case: was £39.99 now £23.50 at Boots.com

The Philips OneBlade can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable.

View Deal

One thing our reviewer noticed was how little the OneBlade irritated his skin. This is because it features a slim plastic guard that keeps the blade from directly touching the skin, making it an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin or prone to razor burns.

The OneBlade also offers excellent battery life, with up to 45 minutes of use after just an 8-hour charge. Replacement blades last 3-4 months, making it a budget-friendly option compared to traditional razors or expensive electric trimmers.

It's also compact and lightweight, ensuring the OneBlade is ideal for travel. This particular version also comes with a travel case, so you can keep it protected whilst on the move.

Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

