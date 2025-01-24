The Philips OneBlade is currently under £25 at Boots – but be quick!

When it comes to the best beard trimmers, the Philips OneBlade undeniably stands out every time. Launched in 2022, it became very popular in a short amount of time, especially due to its fast vibration speed and outstanding battery life. This meant the OneBlade received glowing reviews across the board, including T3's own full review.
Now, there’s even more reason to love it. The Philips OneBlade is currently enjoying a massive discount in the Boots January sale. At just under £25, this already budget-friendly grooming essential is an absolute steal.
The Philips OneBlade can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable.
One thing our reviewer noticed was how little the OneBlade irritated his skin. This is because it features a slim plastic guard that keeps the blade from directly touching the skin, making it an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin or prone to razor burns.
The OneBlade also offers excellent battery life, with up to 45 minutes of use after just an 8-hour charge. Replacement blades last 3-4 months, making it a budget-friendly option compared to traditional razors or expensive electric trimmers.
It's also compact and lightweight, ensuring the OneBlade is ideal for travel. This particular version also comes with a travel case, so you can keep it protected whilst on the move.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Apple CarPlay 2 officially delayed, but that could be for the best
It could make for a better experience when it finally lands
By Sam Cross Published
-
The best show on TV right now is available to stream for free
Forget Netflix and Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer is home to the best TV show you can stream today
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Philips Hue's annual Christmas smart lighting sale is here – and you won't want to miss it
It's only on for a few weeks
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
I love my Ember Mug 2 so this last-second Cyber Monday deal stands out for me
Keep your coffee warm for less this winter season
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last remaining discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more
Save up to £200 on top-rated models
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
This meat thermometer achieved a rare 5-star review – and it's just had a huge 30% price cut
You haven't got long to get one either...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Versace fragrance was top of my Christmas list – it's almost $50 cheaper in early Cyber Monday deal
Pick up the iconic Versace Eros for less this weekend at Walmart
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I just bought the recovery gadget I'm obsessed with in the Therabody Black Friday sale for nearly half price, and I have no regrets
The SmartGoggles provide instant relaxation, and they are selling for only £99/ $149 at Therabody right now
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The Ninja Double Stack XL has had a huge price cut in this secret Black Friday deal
Missed out Ninja's best-selling air fryer? You're in luck
By Lizzie Wilmot Published