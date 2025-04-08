The future of clean shaving is here, and Supply’s new safety razor is setting the standard
It offers an incredibly close shave with fewer nicks and bumps
QUICK SUMMARY
Supply has launched the Max, a premium stainless-steel single-edge razor designed for both beginners and experienced shavers. Featuring a magnetic, pivoting head that adapts to your face’s contours, it offers an incredibly close shave with fewer nicks and bumps.
Priced at £60/$79, it's available to buy from Supply's online store.
Premium men's grooming brand Supply has just dropped its latest innovation – the Max safety razor. It's a sleek, stainless-steel single-edge razor designed to take its user's shaving game to the next level.
Built for both newcomers and seasoned single-edge pros, the Max features a magnetic, pivoting head that automatically adjusts to the contours of your face. This is a feature normally found exclusively in multi-blade razors, and it results in a seriously close shave, with fewer nicks, cuts and razor bumps.
At £60/$79, it’s definitely more of an investment than your average disposable razor. However, with refill blades costing just £9-£12 ($12–$16) for a 3-month supply, it pays for itself over time.
Design-wise, the Max is a head-turner. Its durable, stainless steel body is as premium as it gets, and if the best electric shavers or beard trimmers aren’t your thing, a razor like this is a sharp way to keep that clean-shaven look.
Supply also backs all its products with a lifetime warranty and a 100-day money-back guarantee, so if it’s not love at first shave, you’re covered.
Take a look at Safety's online store for more information and to potentially make a purchase.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
