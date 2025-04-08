The future of clean shaving is here, and Supply’s new safety razor is setting the standard

QUICK SUMMARY Supply has launched the Max, a premium stainless-steel single-edge razor designed for both beginners and experienced shavers. Featuring a magnetic, pivoting head that adapts to your face’s contours, it offers an incredibly close shave with fewer nicks and bumps. Priced at £60/$79, it's available to buy from Supply's online store.

Premium men's grooming brand Supply has just dropped its latest innovation – the Max safety razor. It's a sleek, stainless-steel single-edge razor designed to take its user's shaving game to the next level.

Built for both newcomers and seasoned single-edge pros, the Max features a magnetic, pivoting head that automatically adjusts to the contours of your face. This is a feature normally found exclusively in multi-blade razors, and it results in a seriously close shave, with fewer nicks, cuts and razor bumps.

At £60/$79, it’s definitely more of an investment than your average disposable razor. However, with refill blades costing just £9-£12 ($12–$16) for a 3-month supply, it pays for itself over time.

(Image credit: Supply)

Design-wise, the Max is a head-turner. Its durable, stainless steel body is as premium as it gets, and if the best electric shavers or beard trimmers aren’t your thing, a razor like this is a sharp way to keep that clean-shaven look.

Supply also backs all its products with a lifetime warranty and a 100-day money-back guarantee, so if it’s not love at first shave, you’re covered.

Take a look at Safety's online store for more information and to potentially make a purchase.

(Image credit: Supply)