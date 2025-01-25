I used AI to create a luxury men's fragrance – the results are unbelievable

I'm lucky to have a pretty extensive collection of men's fragrances on my dresser. Between reviewing them here at T3 and carefully curating a collection over the last decade or so, I've ended up with something for every occasion.

Recently, I received an email from a company called EveryHuman, asking if I'd like to try their product. To put it simply, that involves answering a questionnaire, which is then fed into an AI to produce scents which are specific to you. Safe to say, I was intrigued – let's dive in and take a closer look.

EveryHuman AI fragrance: the process

The actual process of having your scent made up is relatively straightforward. Once you get to the site, you'll be met with a questionnaire, designed to gleam information about you.

That ranges from broad things like whether you're more hipster or preppy, to specific things like if you want oud and rose in your scent. There are 23 questions in total, and it probably took me 15-20 minutes to complete.

It's worth noting that – even when answering in a similar fashion – the software does return different scent profiles. I had to go through the process three times due to an issue on my end, and each time I got a different trio of profiles at the end.

The one's shown below aren't the same as the ones I had delivered, but they serve as a good representation of what you'll see at the end of the process.

How much do EveryHuman fragrances cost?

To go through the initial process will cost you £45 (approx. $56 / AU$89). That takes you through the questionnaire, and snags you 3 x 5ml bottles - one for each of the scents created.

Those are then saved to your account, allowing you to go back and purchase more of any which really speak to you. You can opt for another 5ml bottle at £12 (approx. $15 / AU$24), a 30ml one for £60 ($75 / AU$118) or a 50ml one for £80 (approx. $100 / AU$158).

Are EveryHuman fragrances any good?

Right from the first whiff, I was seriously impressed with these scents. Each offered a unique olfactory experience, yet somehow felt equally as tied to my personality. It was almost like the perfect expression of 'me' across three different fragrance styles.

The aptly named Sam 01, Sam 02 and Sam 03 fragrances each take a different approach. Sam 01 is a more traditional masculine fragrance, with lots of musk and amber. It's arguably the safest of the three, sitting in the same region as two of my most used scents – Versace Eros and Brioni Eau de Parfum Suave.

Sam 02 is probably my standout of the bunch, purely for its uniqueness. There's a really strong passionfruit note on my nose, which is just wonderful. I actually experienced something similar when reviewing Tommy Forever, but it's much stronger here. The combination of fougère, bergamot and grapefruit make for a really light, fresh scent which is unlike anything I've smelt before.

The final installment – Sam 03 – is the sweetest of the three. Bounds of amber are used here, with a rounded, sweet overall profile. Think vanilla and marshmallow – you'll be in the right area.

For me, those represent my three pillars of fragrance – something amber-heavy, something fresh and something playful. Quite how the EveryHuman AI manged to gleam that from 23 sliders and multiple choice questions, I don't know, but the results are seriously impressive.

In use, I find that the fragrances work about as well as most. Longevity isn't the best you'll find, with scents burning off fairly rapidly as your body heats up. Expect about 3-5 hours in my experience – though topping up is always an option.

Would I use EveryHuman AI fragrances again?

For me, going back to these scents is a real no brainer. Purely because of how unique some of the concoctions are, I'd scarcely be able to find something similar out there in the wider world.

I'd probably avoid going back to Sam 01 – not that it's in any way a bad scent, but because it's the most similar to things which can already be bought. Sam 02 and Sam 03 I'd certainly consider buying bigger bottles of – especially the Sam 02 concoction!

I'd also be keen to use the generator again. I think you could manipulate it to offer some really unique profiles – perfect for when you're starting to go nose blind.