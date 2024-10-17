I tried the new Tommy Forever fragrance – it's a solid, retro-inspired scent for not much cash

Whether you're sitting on a collection of the best men's fragrances, or just want one scent for all occasions, it's important to look for value. Some fragrances can be eye-wateringly expensive, and it's not always worth paying top dollar for.

Fortunately, there's a wide array of more affordable scents to pick from. With that in mind, I've been testing out the new Tommy Forever scent from Tommy Hilfiger.

That's a recreation of the classic 90s scent from the brand – perfect for those nostalgic moments. On top of that, it's cheap as chips, retailing at just £36 (approx. $47 / AU$70) for a 100ml bottle. But is it worth buying? Well, let's hop in and take a closer look.

So, what does this smell like? Well, let's talk scent profile. The brand suggests users can expect top notes like lemon and black pepper, trails of 'modern' lavender, and base notes of patchouli and salt for a warm, woody note.

In my experience, things aren't that convoluted. The base note is woody, but not in the traditional sense. It's not like the Jusbox Beat Cafe which I got hands on with recently.

Instead, that offers a strong body, which is resolute without imparting too much character. A strong citrussy character sits on top of that, leaving this with a best of all worlds mix.

Perhaps the most interesting part for me was the dried trail scent. A gentle passionfruit note was really apparent for me – something I've never spotted on other fragrances.

One thing I will mark this down for is longevity. We're pretty blessed in the modern fragrance world, with most bottles sticking around for a good while. That isn't the case here. In testing, I found it struggled to last for longer than about three hours.

Still, for a fragrance that retails for just £36, I think this is a solid buy. It wouldn't be the only fragrance for me, but as something of a solid do-it-all option which can get by in a wide range of situations, it's a bargain pick.