I tested Dr Squatch Fireside Bourbon – a classic, woody cologne

Sometimes, when you're shopping for a new men's fragrance to add to your night stand, it can be tough to know exactly what you're looking for. The range of options is bigger than ever, and without getting each one under your nostrils, making an informed decision can be tough.

Fortunately, some scents are so familiar that you can pick one up blind, safe in the knowledge that it will probably be a winner. That's exactly what I found with Dr Squatch Glacial Falls – and this bottle of Dr Squatch Fireside Bourbon is more of the same!

The most accurate way I can describe Fireside Bourbon is to think of cola. No, it doesn't exactly smell like what you'd get with your nose in a Coke bottle, but there's a strong link between the two.

For me, that comes from the sweetness of the dry down. It's evocative of the aroma you'd get from a cold Jack and Coke on a warm day, and is quite pleasing overall.

The first moments are overloaded with spicy notes. Those are a mix of warm and fresh aromas, though it does lean more warm overall. It's a lovely autumn/winter scent, in which the richness of the warm, sweet spice sits on top of a handful of fresher soapy scents.

The biggest drawback – as was the case with the other bottle I tested – was the longevity. As a cologne strength product, this just doesn't have the same level of fragrance as the wide array of parfums and eau de parfums out there.

You'll find you get a couple of hours from the dry down, but that's about it. Still, there's no harm in topping up, and the dainty bottle – complete with a classy leather-effect topper – should fit into any bag.

Ultimately, if you're on the hunt for something autumnal and need a confident blind buy, you could do a lot worse.