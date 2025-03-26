Braun’s best beard trimmer is the cheapest it’s ever been in Amazon’s spring sale
Upgrade your grooming routine with 33% off this Braun beard trimmer
The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is in full swing, and I’ve just found a brilliant deal that will upgrade your grooming routine.
Right now, the Braun Beard Trimmer 7, which holds the number two spot in our best beard trimmer guide, has dropped to its cheapest ever price in Amazon’s spring sale. It offers everything you’d want in a beard trimmer, so if you’re looking for a cheap grooming deal, this is the one I’d pick.
View the Braun Beard Trimmer Series 7 deal
Shop the full Amazon Spring Deal Days sale
Originally priced at £82.49, the Braun Beard Trimmer 7 is now just £54.99, saving you 33% on this premium beard trimmer. This is the cheapest the Braun Beard Trimmer 7 has ever been, as I checked via T3’s preferred price checker, The Camelizer.
Get 33% off the Braun Beard Trimmer 7 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. This beard trimmer uses Braun’s ultra-sharp ProBlade to easily cut through hairs, regardless of its thickness. It’s lightweight, comfortable to hold and easy to use, even in those awkward nooks and crannies.
In our Braun Beard Trimmer 7 review, our tester commented that it “feels powerful enough to scythe through even the longest facial growth but is also small and light enough to carry out extremely close trims or for crafting clean lines.” But what they really enjoyed was how customisable it is and the very many accessories it comes with.
The Braun Beard Trimmer 7 has 40 length settings to choose from. It has a Precision Wheel at the centre of the device in which you can change the length easily by 0.5mm at a time. It comes with multiple blade and comb accessories, a charging stand and a case, plus it’s waterproof so you can use it wet or dry.
As a cordless device, the Braun Beard Trimmer 7 offers a 100 minute runtime and charges in about an hour. We also found in our testing that it can charge quickly for five minutes to offer a quick shave if you’re strapped for time.
The Braun Beard Trimmer 7 is one of our favourite beard trimmers that we’ve tried, and now that it’s at its cheapest ever price at Amazon, we couldn’t recommend it more.
