Rabanne unveils Phantom Elixir – a woody men's fragrance perfect for date night

Renowned for crafting some of the best men’s fragrances, Rabanne has introduced Phantom Elixir – its boldest, most rock-and-roll scent yet. This dynamic fragrance blends a crisp marine accord with the richness of mineral oud, softened by the warm allure of vanilla bean.

Inspired by the mystique of Paris at night, Phantom Elixir exudes a sultry, seductive aroma, making it perfect for date nights. It comes housed in a sleek, dark ombré bottle, reflecting its bold and sophisticated essence.

Available in 50ml, 100ml and a refillable 150ml, the fragrance can be purchased from Boots and The Perfume Shop, with prices starting from £85/$100.

(Image credit: Rabanne)

The new fragrance joins the Phantom collection, which already includes Rabanne Phantom, Phantom Intense and Phantom Legion. Each scent fuses sensual aromatic notes with warm woods, and every ingredient is ethically and responsibly sourced, ensuring a bold scent with a conscious approach.

