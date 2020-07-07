Best Boots Summer Sale deals 2020: make-up, skincare, fragrances and more!

Beauty fans, IPL fans and lovers of electric toothbrushes, are in for a treat with the Boots Summer Sale 2020, which is now live. The Boots sale is bursting with top deals right across fragrances, beauty, makeup, grooming, electric toothbrushes, hairdryers and straighteners, and so much more besides. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

In a hurry and want to start shopping? Here are some handy links for you…

If you have the budget, it’s also a fun time to treat yourself to something new that you’ve been hoping to snag a juicy discount on. There are also toiletries and nursery essentials on offer too, with everything from car seats to pelvic floor trainers.

There are hundreds if not thousands of items on offer at the Boots Summer sale, so you’re guaranteed a bargain depending on what you’re shopping for.

As for us, these are the deals we’ll be taking home from Boots today...

£10 Tuesday | Save on summer favourites | Shop now

Some amazing products for just £10! Pick up some Fenty lip paint, No 7 face masks, or self-tanning water from Isle of Paradise, all for just £10 each. Of course, there's more in the sale to be sure to check it out.View Deal

3 for 2 on selected BareMinerals + 15% off | Shop now

Love BareMinierals makeup? You definitely won't want to miss this deal then. You can currently get 3 products for the price of 2, plus an extra 15-percent off the final price. You can save on foundation, tinted moisturiser, concealers and more (there are almost 100 products included in the offer!)View Deal

3 for 2 on all Rimmel + 15% off | Shop now

Over 100 Rimmel products are included in this 3 for 2 offer at Boots. You can save on everything from lip gloss to nail polish. What makes the offer even better is the extra 15-percent off.View Deal

Save 15% on Fragrances | Shop now

Who doesn't like saving money on fragrances? You can currently save 15-percent on men's and women's fragrances. There are popular brands included in the sale, such as Paco Rabanne, Dior Sauvage, Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein. View Deal

Save 15% on Makeup | Shop now

Cheap makeup! It's the dream, right? Now you can save on almost 3000 make up items at Boots. We're not going to list them here, for obvious reasons, but it's safe to say there's something for everyone in this sale.View Deal

Save 15% on Skincare | Shop now

Since the spas are closed, it's time to pamper yourself at home. You can save 15-percent on skincare at Boots, with products like Liz Earl Cleanse and Polish, and Simple Face Wipes getting the price cut.View Deal

Save 15% on Sun Care | Shop now

It's summer, so getting a discount on sun care can be difficult! Luckily, Boots are here to help with a generous saving. Save on premium brands like La Roche-Posay all to way down to more accessible brands such as Nivea.View Deal

Save 15% on Fake Tan | Shop now

Missed you holiday and the chance to get a healthy glow? Don't worry, Boots are here to help with a great discount on fake and gradual tans.View Deal

Save 15% on Haircare | Shop now

Treat you hair to the love and attention it deserves (especially as hair salons have been closed recently). You can save on everything from shampoos, to moose, growth serums and more.View Deal

Liked this?