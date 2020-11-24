Best Boots Black Friday deals 2020: cheap makeup, fragrance, electric toothbrushes and more!

Black Friday deals are here in force, and beauty fans are in for a treat with the Boots Black Friday sale 2020, which is live now and will run throughout November.

The Boots Black Friday sale is bursting with top deals right across fragrances, beauty, makeup, grooming, electric toothbrushes, hairdryers and straighteners, and so much more besides. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

If you have the budget, it’s also a fun time to treat yourself to something new that you’ve been hoping to snag a juicy discount on. There are also toiletries and nursery essentials on offer too, with everything from car seats to pelvic floor trainers.

There are hundreds of items on offer at the Boots Black Friday sale, with hundreds more being added over the coming weeks, so you’re guaranteed a bargain depending on what you’re shopping for.

In a hurry and want to start shopping the Boots Black Friday / Boots Cyber Monday sale now before it ends? Jump straight to...

As for us, these are the deals we’ll be taking home from Boots today...

Boots Black Friday sale: Best fragrance deals

YSL Y Mens Eau de Toilette 60ml | Was £55 | Now £27.50 | Save £27.50 at Boots

Bright and crisp, Y Eau de Toilette opens with citrus notes of bergamot and lemon, combined with the airy breeze of white aldehydes, for clean freshness. Herbal notes of geranium, sage and juniper add an earthy heart to the scent, grounding the fragrance.View Deal

Kenzo Flower by Kenzo Eau de Toilette 50ml | Was £56 | Now £28 | Save £28 at Boots

KENZO reveals the fresh and light facets of the poppy, its emblematic red flower. Violet, mandarin and Bulgarian rose add a finishing touch to the powdery vanilla and white musk accord.View Deal

Paco Rabanne Invictus 2020 Collector Edition Eau de Toilette 100ml | Was £69 | Now £41.40 | Save £27.60 at Boots

Paco Rabanne Invictus opens with marine accord and laurel leaf, with a heart of ambergris accord and grapefruit zest. Finally, the base is guaiac wood and patchouli.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million For Men Eau de Toilette 100ml for Him | Was £69 | Now £45 | Save £24 at Boots

An intoxicating, powerful blend. Starts out fresh - slips into spicy leather. Rose-cinnamon masculine accord. Blond leather, blond wood. An arresting alchemy of full-on seduction.

View Deal

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml | Was £88 | Now £44 | Save £44 at Boots

A unique composition between elegance and seduction. An intense & spicy aftershave for men with a purposeful, edgy, masculine character. Woods are key in the scent: BOSS Bottled Night introduces a scent replica of a rich & exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo.

Diesel Only The Brave Mens Eau de Toilette 50ml | Was £49.50 | Now £24.75 | Save £24.75 at Boots

Only the Brave is the iconic men’s perfume by Diesel. A Citrus Woody, this Eau de Toilette opens with the invigorating and energizing freshness of Lemon and Mandarin contrasted with the herbaceous spiciness of Coriander. The heart notes bring an aromatic sensuality with Labdanum, Violet Leaves and Rosemary. Finally, the base notes create a long-lasting strength and elegance with the warmth of amber, the intensity of Leather and the woody Cedar notes.View Deal

Emporio Armani She Eau de Parfum 50ml | Was £52 | Now £24.50 | Save £27.50 at Boots

Smell great with this fruity, floral, oriental scent from Emporio Armani. With top notes of pineapple, pear, tangerine and bergmot; heart notes of muguet, orris, jasmine and heliotrope, and base notes of tonka, sandalwood, cedarwood and musk.

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Mens Eau de Toilette 125ml | Was £50 | Now £31.50 | Save £36.50 at Boots

Polo Red Eau de Toilette by Ralph Lauren Fragrances is the iconic men’s perfume inspired by Ralph Lauren’s own classic car collection. A fiery blend which starts with the energising, clean freshness of Red Grapefruit. The heart notes feature spicy Red Saffron for a warm and fiery intensity. Finishing with the warmth of Redwood for a masculine and long-lasting depth. View Deal

Hugo Boss BOSS Ma Vie for Her Eau de Parfum 50ml | Was £56 | Now £30 | Save £26 at Boots

Inspired by the independent spirit of a woman as she pauses to indulge in the simple moments in life; in this moment, she is at her most captivating, exuding a glow of femininity and confidence. Fresh, indulgent and fulfilling, this perfume, created around the cactus flower invites you to take time to savour your life.View Deal

Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum 60ml for Her | Was £50 | Now £25 | Save £25 at Boots

Sparkling and vivacious, it’s the sip of a first cocktail, the clinking of glasses with the girls, the sexy soundtrack on the dance floor. The floral fragrance opens with bright and sparkling top notes of red berries blended with a citrus cocktail. A delicate heart of sweet pea and rose complements rich and sensual base notes of white musk and sandalwood.View Deal

Boots Black Friday sale: Best beauty deals

No7 Beauty Collection | Worth £103 | Now £35 | Save £8 at Boots

Find all your beauty favourites in one place with the No7 Beauty Collection, which will have you swooning with beauty-filled joy! Calling all beauty fanatics. This kit contains everything you need to sparkle and shine whatever the glamourous occasion may be! Create eye-conic looks with the No7View Deal

Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer | Was £8.99 | Now £6.29 | Save £2.70 at Boots

Discover the iconic, fan favourite concealer - Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye. Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer has coloured pigments that perfect the under eye area, covering flawlessly. A hectic social life or lack of sleep can wreak havoc on the eye area – but say goodbye to dark circles and fine lines with Eraser Eye!View Deal

Wisdom Intense White Professional Teeth Whitening Tray System | Was £40 | Now £19 | Save £21 at Boots

New Wisdom Intense White Professional teeth whitening system includes a whitening gel and patented mouldable tray to deliver safe and effective teeth whitening. This professional at-home whitening treatment is clinically proven to deliver up to 8 shades whiter teeth in just 5 days. View Deal

Benefit Together at Lash Mascara Trio | Was £67.50 | Now £33.50 | Save £34 at Boots

It’s a mascara deal you can’t miss! This trio of Benefit’s bestselling mascaras features full-sizes of our NEW BADgal BANG! volumizing mascara, They’re Real! lengthening mascara and Roller Lash curling mascara. Wear them alone or layer them together to customize your lash look.View Deal

No7 Perfect Party Collection | Was £198.50 | Now £75 | Save £123.50 at Boots

The party season is the best time to strut your stuff – whether on the dance floor or over a video call, and the No7 Perfect Party Collection has you covered for all the cosmetics and skincare essentials you’ll need to look your best.View Deal

Boots Black Friday sale: Best electrical deals

Oral B iO8 Electric Toothbrush Black Onyx with Limited Edition Travel Case | Was £450 | Now £180 | Save £270 at Boots

Oral-B has gone above & beyond to create a brushing experience that’s in a class of its own. Beyond purely an advance in technology to incorporate world-class engineering - enabling the most thorough, gentle and quiet clean of your life. Beyond design to craft a genuine object of desire – creating a sleek look reserved for the most sought after technology.

Oral B iO8 Electric Toothbrush Violet Ametrine with Limited Edition Travel Case | Was £450 | Now £180 | Save £270 at Boots

Oral-B has gone above & beyond to create a brushing experience that’s in a class of its own. Beyond purely an advance in technology to incorporate world-class engineering - enabling the most thorough, gentle and quiet clean of your life. Beyond design to craft a genuine object of desire – creating a sleek look reserved for the most sought after technology.

No7 Look Your Best Illuminating Mirror - Cordless | Was £59.99 | Now £28.99 | Save £31 at Boots

See your skin in a truer light with this double-sided flexible illuminated makeup mirror with more natural lighting. Designed to eliminate shadows and glare. All-the-way round lighting makes it perfect for blending foundation, matching shades, tweezing brows and admiring the view. View Deal

Braun Series 6 60-B1200s Electric Shaver for Men with Precision Trimmer | Was £199.99 | Now £99.99 | Save £100

Braun Series 6 electric shaver for men features a dermatologically tested SensoFlex swivel head and SensoFoil blades that enable low pressure adaptation for closeness, whilst remaining sensitive on your skin. The Li-Ion Battery provides up to 3 weeks of shaving and a 5 min quick charge. This men's electric razor is 100% waterproof for Wet & Dry use.

Braun Series 9 9399PS Electric Shaver - Silver | Was £449.99 | Now £189.99 | Save £260 at Boots

Braun Series 9 is the world’s most efficient electric shaver. The 5 shaving elements capture more hair in one stroke for a flawless shave. This foil shaver provides you with both a close and gentle shave, without compromise. The electric razor glides over skin and is suitable for wet or dry shaving. You can now shave cordlessly for longer (60 min) with 20% more battery than the previous Series 9. Includes Pro display with performance dashboard. All Series 9 shavers are made in Germany with premium craftsmanship.

Braun Series 9 9399PS Electric Shaver - Gold | Was £449.99 | Now £189.99 | Save £260 at Boots

Braun Series 9 is the world’s most efficient electric shaver. The 5 shaving elements capture more hair in one stroke for a flawless shave. This foil shaver provides you with both a close and gentle shave, without compromise. The electric razor glides over skin and is suitable for wet or dry shaving. You can now shave cordlessly for longer (60 min) with 20% more battery than the previous Series 9. Includes Pro display with performance dashboard. All Series 9 shavers are made in Germany with premium craftsmanship.

BaByliss Pearl Shimmer Straightener | Was £74.99 | Now £33 | Save £41.99 at Boots

The BaByliss Pearl Shimmer Straightener is perfect for everyday styling. Achieve fast results with the professional heating system, delivering fast heat up to 235°C and maintains temperature during use for flawless results on every stroke. Smoothing nano-quartz ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair to smooth out kinks while the ionic tames frizz for a beautiful, sleek finish that lasts. View Deal

Oral-B Genius 9000 White Electric Toothbrush Powered By Braun | Was £300 | Now £90 | Save £210 at Boots

Inspired by Dentist whitening tools, the 3DW round toothbrush head and whitening mode gently polishes away surface stains to reveal whiter teeth from Day 1. Oral-B's most premium brush ever, it features a new handle design, longer battery life, an LED SmartRing customisable in 12 colours, and a Travel Case that not just charges your toothbrush, but also your smartphone.

Philips Sonicare HX9331/32 White DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush | Was £300 | Now £100 | Save £200 at Boots

From the sonic toothbrush brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide, comes the most stylish toothbrush yet. Not only is the DiamondClean the most elegant sonic electric toothbrush, but it delivers unbeatable performance, for whiter, healthier teeth for life. The Premium Plaque Control brush head will remove up to 10 times more plaque and achieve healthier gums in just two weeks compared to a manual toothbrush. With Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, you will have white teeth from day 1.View Deal

Philips DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush - Black | Was £300 | Now £100 | Save £200 at Boots

From the sonic toothbrush brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide, comes the most stylish toothbrush yet. Not only is the DiamondClean the most elegant sonic electric toothbrush, but it delivers unbeatable performance, for whiter, healthier teeth for life. The Premium Plaque Control brush head will remove up to 10 times more plaque and achieve healthier gums in just two weeks compared to a manual toothbrush. With Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, you will have white teeth from day 1.View Deal

Philips DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush - Pink | Was £300 | Now £100 | Save £200 at Boots

From the sonic toothbrush brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide, comes the most stylish toothbrush yet. Not only is the DiamondClean the most elegant sonic electric toothbrush, but it delivers unbeatable performance, for whiter, healthier teeth for life. The Premium Plaque Control brush head will remove up to 10 times more plaque and achieve healthier gums in just two weeks compared to a manual toothbrush. With Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, you will have white teeth from day 1.

Philips DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush - Rose Gold | Was £300 | Now £100 | Save £200 at Boots

From the sonic toothbrush brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide, comes the most stylish toothbrush yet. Not only is the DiamondClean the most elegant sonic electric toothbrush, but it delivers unbeatable performance, for whiter, healthier teeth for life. The Premium Plaque Control brush head will remove up to 10 times more plaque and achieve healthier gums in just two weeks compared to a manual toothbrush. With Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, you will have white teeth from day 1.

Babyliss pro nano 200 straightener | Was £15 | Now £7.49 | Save £7.51 at Boots

The Pro Nano 200 is a mini ceramic straightener, delivering beautifully sleek performance at only ½ the size. With its multi-voltage feature and lightweight design, it is the perfect beauty tool for travelling or keeping in your handbag for touch-ups.View Deal

LELO 8 Function Personal Massager - LILY 2 | Was £115 | Now £74.75 | Save £40.25 at Boots

More powerful, more beautiful, and more discreet, LILY 2 is perfect for solo play or nestling between partners during love-making, delicately infused with a signature fragrance to satisfy all of your sense.

LELO 12 Function Sonic Clitoral Massager - SONA 2 Cruise | Was £129 | Now £96.75 | Save £32.25 at Boots

This powerful sonic massager delivers fast yet gentle sonic waves that stimulate the entire clitoris, even the parts you don't see, for mind-blowing pleasure that keeps you coming back for more. With waves of complete satisfaction resonating all around, a unique and deeply satisfying orgasm is at your fingertips. What's more, Cruise Control keeps your pleasure exactly right.

Philips Series 5000 Wet and Dry Men's Electric Shaver with Precision Trimmer | Was £140 | Now £64 | Save £76 at Amazon

Protect your skin from nicks and cuts with Philips Series 5000 shaver. The ComfortCut Blades glide across your face giving you a smooth, close shave whilst reducing the number of nicks and cuts vs. regular razor blades. The powerful quick charging battery offers 40 minutes of shaving time or if in a rush a 5 minute quick charge will give one full shave.

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 | Was £600 | Now £231.99 | Save £368.01

Silk-expert Pro is Braun's latest generation IPL and is the safest, fastest and most efficient IPL for visible hair reduction in just 4 weeks. It also features a new compact design, 15% smaller and 25% lighter, for easy handling and effortless treatment.

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser | Was £55 | Now £35 | Save £20 at Boots

Improve your oral health and enjoy a cleaner, fresher mouth with the Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser WP-450UK. With a rechargeable battery and compact design, this portable oral irrigator is a great solution if you prefer the convenience of a cordless electric Water Flosser. It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, utilising a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations. It also massages and stimulates gums for enhanced circulation.

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Shaver | Was £109.99 | Now £49.99 | Save £60 at Boots

Braun Series 3 3040s Wet and Dry electric shaver will give you an incredibly close, smooth shave, with 30% less skin irritation and an improved FreeFloat system makes it easy to deal with 3-day beards.View Deal

Oral B Genius X Rose Gold Electric Toothbrush with Boots Exclusive Art of Brushing Travel Case | Was £340 | Now £100 | SAVE £100 at Boots

GENIUS X with Artificial Intelligence is the latest electric toothbrush from Oral-B, the No.1 Dentist recommended brand worldwide. GENIUS X with Artificial intelligence tracks where you are brushing (and not brushing enough) in your mouth; the Oral-B app gives you personalised feedback, so you know where you need to focus more and how to get your best results every day.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device | Was £475 | Now £325 | Save £150 at Boots

Philips Lumea, derived from salon professional IPL technology, makes it possible to remove hair safely, effectively and easily at home. Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively on a wide variety of hair and skin types from naturally dark blonde, brown and black coloured hairs and on skin tones from very white to dark brown.

Oral B iO8 Electric Toothbrush White Alabaster with Limited Edition Travel Case | Was £450 | Now £180 | Save £270 at Boots

Oral-B has gone above & beyond to create a brushing experience that’s in a class of its own. Beyond purely an advance in technology to incorporate world-class engineering - enabling the most thorough, gentle and quiet clean of your life. Beyond design to craft a genuine object of desire – creating a sleek look reserved for the most sought after technology.View Deal

Oral-B Pro 2 2000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | Was £80 | Now £30 | Save £50 at Boots

Dentist-inspired round head and superior oscillating-rotating and pulsating technology cleans better for healthier gums in 30 days vs a manual toothbrush. Gently whitens your teeth starting as of day one with polishing cup that holds toothpaste and delivers it where is needed to remove surface stains. Oral-B Pro 2 2000N Electric Toothbrush protects your gums with automatic speed reduction, which alerts you and slows down the brushing speed if you brush too hard.View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Black Electric Toothbrush | Was £140 | Now £50 | Save £90 at Boots

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 uses unique sonic technology which drives fluid deep between teeth along with specially designed brush heads to gently but effectively remove plaque in-between teeth and along the gum line. Simply brush with our Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 for 2 minutes twice a day for increased plaque removal for healthier teeth and gums in just 2 short weeks (vs regular brushing).View Deal

Braun Silk-épil 9 9-890 Epilator for Women | Was £199.99 | Now £94.99 | Save £105 at Boots

The Braun Silk-épil 9-890 with a wide head for ultra fast epilation. Enjoy weeks of salon-smooth skin thanks to Micro-Grip technology and a 40% wider head that removes hairs as short as 0.5mm. The shaver and trimmer head gives you added options for sensitive areas and the epilator for women is 100% waterproof, which means you can epilate in the bath or shower for a painless experience.View Deal

Boots Black Friday sale: what’s included

Of course, Christmas gift shopping is always made easier with the Boots Black Friday sale, as it covers such a wide range of items from fragrances to fitness trackers. The retailer carries many tried and trusted brands, including Oral-B, Liz Earle, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Fenty Beauty, Fitbit and many, many others.

Boots Black Friday sale: Advantage Card offers

Boots offers some decent shopping perks, including free home delivery when you spend over £45. Of course, you can also opt to collect in store most things that you buy in the Boots Black Friday sale - some items might be available for in-store collection.

If you are signed up to the Boots Advantage Card scheme, you’ll also earn points on your purchases, which you can redeem against future buys at Boots. The Boots Advantage Card is used by over 16 million people, and each point is worth 1p, so if you spend £20 you will earn 80 points. Some products are exempt from earning points though, and these include prescriptions and gift vouchers.

You can redeem any points you collect when shopping in-store or online, such as during the Boots Black Friday sale. When paying at the checkout, if you have enough Advantage Card points, you could select to pay for your items using Boots Advantage Card points entirely.

Looking for more great sales across all areas of your life from home and fitness to personal health and work? The check out the following sales, live now:

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)