Top 30 best Black Friday sales 2019: the sales you MUST check out

Black Friday 2019 is mere days away but fear not, deal hunters, because the Black Friday deals and sales have already started.

We've rounded up the best Black Friday sales below and you might want to bookmark this page as we're updating it regularly.

The links at the top of this article go to individual roundups of the best Black Friday deals by retailer and below that you'll find handy links that take you straight to the very best Black Friday sales around the web. UK sales are at the top of the page. Scroll down for US sales.

All aboard the Black Friday deals train!

T3's picks of the best deals from our favourite retailers

Best Black Friday sales UK

Amazon.co.uk Black Friday Sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale is on now and runs right the way through Black Friday on 29 November and then it turns into the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale for three days. New deals are being added every day. If you only visit one Black Friday sale, make it this one. On now.View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday Sale

The John Lewis Black Friday sale has hundreds of discounts across electricals, homewares, clothing and much more and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. On now.View Deal

Currys Black Friday Sale

Currys calls its Black Friday sale its Black Tag event and it's packed full of cheap 4K TVs, kitchen appliances (large and small), laptops, vacuum cleaners and more. This week you can save up to 50% on thousands of products. On now.View Deal

AO.com Black Friday Sale

Need a cheap kitchen appliance, 4K TV, games console or other electrical item? Then the AO.com Black Friday sale has you covered. AO was one of the first retailers out of the gate with the Black Friday sales this year, kicking off its sale on Wednesday 13 November. It's in mid-swing now and there are hundreds of products going cheap. On now.View Deal

Argos Black Friday Sale

The Argos Black Friday Sale is the place to go if you want cheap Lego and other toys but it's also home to cheap phones, TVs and much more. And because Argos has ACTUAL SHOPS you can order online and swing by the store and pick up your bargain the same day. On now.View Deal

eBay UK Black Friday Sale

eBay says that this year is its biggest Black Friday sale ever. Prices of loads of items are reduced and you can get further discounts by applying an eBay voucher. Whether you want a pack of cheap Finish dishwasher tablets or a super-cheap 4K TV, eBay has you covered with new deals every day during the sale. On now.View Deal

Dell UK Black Friday Sale

How does up to £440 off an awesome Dell XPS laptop sound? Or a lovely big monitor for your home office for 20% off? Then hit the Dell Black Friday Sale now and get some computing nirvana on the cheap. Early deals live now.View Deal

Debenhams Black Friday Sale

Debenhams is offering a range of reduced price Black Friday toys and games offers to snap up, a wide selection of Black Friday furniture deals and much more. Starts soon.View Deal

The White Company Black Friday Sale

The White Weekend promises exclusive savings across the White Company's luxury homeware collection. Last year, it offered 20% off EVERYTHING sitewide, so this is a sale you can't afford to miss. Starts soon.View Deal

Le Creuset Black Friday Sale

The Le Creuset Black Friday gets you up to 40% off. That means lovely cast iron skillets and casserole dishes, stoneware baking dishes, saucepan sets and much more from this premium brand for a super attractive saving. Stock up – this cookware will last you a lifetime. On now.View Deal

Go Outdoors Black Friday Sale

If you're after a tent, a barbecue, a camp bed, picnic table or gas oven, then you should head over to the MASSIVE Go Outdoors Black Friday sale where you'll find up to 60% off hundreds of items. Categories include walking, climbing, camping, cycling, fishing, horse riding and festivals so there really is something for every outdoor activity. On now.View Deal

The North Face Black Friday Sale

The North Face Black Friday Sale starts on Friday 29 November where there will be discounts on a wide range of men's, women's, and kids' outdoor clothing and shoes, plus savings on backpacks, outdoor gear, camping gear and lifestyle gear. If you love North Face but not its prices, don't miss this sale. Starts soon.View Deal

Wiggle Black Friday Sale

If you like to run, swim or cycle you're no doubt a) familiar with Wiggle b) familiar with how high the prices can be for quality fitness clothing. Well, the Wiggle Black Friday Sale means you can get big savings on Castelli, Gore Wear, New Balance, Rapha and more. Get a wiggle on and head to Wiggle before the sale ends and save up to 60%. On now.View Deal

Goldsmiths Black Friday Sale

The Goldsmiths Black Friday Sale is offering up to 50% off watches and jewellery so you could save hundreds of pounds on Tag and Omega watches, diamond earrings and necklaces, bracelets, wedding and engagements rings and more. This is a sale that we definitely recommend checking out before it ends. On now.View Deal

River Island Black Friday Sale

The River Island Black Friday Sale runs on Friday 29 November where you'll get big discounts on clothes for women, men, girls and boys, plus homeware discounts. If you're looking to refresh your winter wardrobe or get something new for the Christmas party, then check out this sale once it begins. Starts soon.View Deal

AllSaints Black Friday Sale

AllSaints seems to have sales on more often than not but the AllSaints Black Friday Sale is a particularly good one where you can make big savings on jackets, shirts, knitwear and more. Starts soon.View Deal

Diesel Black Friday Sale

You probably either love Diesel or hate it, or maybe you're indifferent, I don't know. Anyway, one thing we can all agree on is that its clothing is a little bit pricy. So if you've been lusting after a pair of Diesel jeans or shoes or jackets, for example, you'll want to keep the Diesel Black Friday Sale page bookmarked. Ahead of the sale you can get 30% off a range of items. Starts soon.View Deal

Topman Black Friday Sale

The Topman Black Friday Sale runs on Friday 29 November so whether you're after a smart or a casual look, you'll be able to do it on the cheap at Topman. Starts soon.View Deal

Topshop Black Friday Sale

It would be ridiculous for Topman to have a sale and for Topshop to be charging full price for everything, so you'll also a Black Friday Sale at Topshop, also starting on Friday 29 November though it would not surprise us if the retailer suddenly decided to start that sale early. Starts soon.View Deal

H&M Black Friday Sale

H&M has up to 70% off its clothes for women, men and kids including items in its Divided range in its sale. There are also reductions on H&M's home items including tablecloths, mirrors, bedspreads and much more. Yes, we did say 70%! Early deals live now.View Deal

Nike Black Friday Sale

The Nike Black Friday Sale is another of those sales that runs ON Black Friday rather than starting in August, like everyone else. So hit the link on Friday 29 November if you're after a pair of Nike Air Max or sportswear including leggings and hoodies and pay much less than those suckers who didn't wait for the sale to start. On now.View Deal

Schuh Black Friday Sale

The Schuh Black Friday sale is knocking up to 50% off women's, men's and kids' footwear which includes footware from brands including Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger and many more. Get next-day UK Delivery when you order by 10pm. On now.View Deal

Office Black Friday Sale

The Office Black Friday Sale sees prices on shoes, boots, sandals and trainers drop by up to 70%. Although the sale has not started yet there is a PRICE FREEZE which means that all prices shown will not drop lower on Black Friday. So, in other, words, the sale HAS started now. On now.View Deal

Dr Martens Black Friday Sale

How do you fancy a pair of iconic Dr Martens boots for a bargain price? That's what we'll see in the Dr Martens Black Friday Sale so you will be able to get yourself some classic styles, or a more modern interpretation, on the cheap. The Dr. has not prescribed a start date for this sale except to say "We'll announce our full Black Friday offers nearer the time, but expect big discounts right across our footwear and accessories range, including shoes, boots, bags and more." So keep hitting the link as the sale could be live any day now. Starts soon.View Deal

Lovehoney Black Friday Sale

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie in its 'Early Access' deals ahead of Black Friday and then the Lovehoney Black Friday sale will have additional discounts for the Black Friday weekend running Thursday 28 November – Tuesday 3 December. On now.View Deal

Best Black Friday sales US

Amazon.com Black Friday Sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale is on now and runs right the way through Black Friday on 29 November and then it turns into the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale for three days. New deals are being added every day and there are LOTS of them! On now.View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Sale

The massive Walmart Black Friday sale features reductions on items in electronics, home appliances, sports and outdoors, clothing and more. This sale is HUGE and you really need to check it out. On now.View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday Sale

The Best Buy Black Friday sale features a truckload of deals running on products including phones, 4K TVs, cameras, home security, kitchen appliances and more. On now.View Deal

eBay US Black Friday Sale

The eBay Black Friday sale has started (eBay says waiting is overrated) and there are discounts on TVs, videogames and consoles, cell phones, laptops, fashion, home and garden, sports equipment and automotive parts. On now.View Deal

Dell US Black Friday Sale

If you're after deals on Dell personal, small business and gaming PCs, monitors and other electronics then Dell's Black Friday sale is the one for you, with savings of up to 40%. On now.View Deal

Newegg Black Friday Sale

Newegg's 'Black Friday Ultimate Sale' runs from 25 - 30 November but there are loads of early discounts on gaming laptops, desktop PCs, monitors and PC components, so whether you want an entire new system or you want to upgrade some components in your existing set-up, you can already make some nice savings. Starts soon, early deals live now.View Deal

Macy's Black Friday Sale

The Macy's Black Friday sale starts on Wednesday November 27 and runs to Saturday 30 and will feature discounts across its site: home, bed & bath, kids & baby styles, kitchen clearance, makeup, women's and men's clothes. Preview deals are live now as well as the Macy's Black Friday ad so you can click through and find out what will be in the big sale. Starts soon, early deals live now.View Deal

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale promises the best deals on clothes, shoes and accessories for women, men, kids and your home, so if you want to restock your winter wardrobe and find some new outfits for the Christmas party season you'll be able to do just that in this sale. Prices start to drop Wednesday, Nov. 27 and you can preview the sale now. Starts soon.View Deal

Home Depot Black Friday Sale

The Home Depot Black Friday sale offers up to 35% off tools and accessories, up to 30% off workwear, up to 40% off appliances and big savings on 'outdoor living' items such as leaf blowers and hot tubs (not to be used at the same time). On now.View Deal

Target Black Friday Sale

The Target Black Friday sale starts on 27 November but you can get a sneak peak at the deals now. Ahead of the sale there are lots of 'HoliDeals' such as an extra 15% off TVs and soundbars, $100 off games consoles, up to 50% of headphones, 50% off the Fitbit Versa 2 and lots more. The Black Friday sale may not have started yet but the big headline on the Target site that says "Black Friday pricing starts now" means that it basically has started. Starts soon, early deals live now.View Deal