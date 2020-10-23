Amazon Black Friday deals UK 2020: the best deals to expect

Amazon Black Friday deals will begin to drop later this month, if leaks are to be believed, with the first wave of offers landing within but a few weeks of Amazon Prime Day 2020, which has now been confirmed to be taking place on October 13 and 14.

But with the first early Amazon Black Friday deals already live, it appears that we are now set on course for a non-stop Black Friday sales bonanza that will stretch right up to the new year.

This Amazon Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you find the best offers available at Amazon, and that includes special early discounts that can be bagged right way. You can view all the deals currently live at Amazon by following the link above, or browse some top picks below.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals already live

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ | Was: £149.99 | Now: £99.99

A £50 price cut on the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender means it can be picked up for just £99.99. Ninja is one of the most respected brands in the world today when it comes round to blenders and food processors, and this unit features a powerful 1,200W motor and number of one-touch programs.View Deal

Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | Was: £299.99 | Now: £99.99

Oral-B electric toothbrushes are the best in the world, so a ridiculous £200 price cut on the Genius 9000 is a banging deal in anyone's book. This model has 6 cleaning modes, an in-built pressure sensor, and 4 brush heads included. In addition, this toothbrush package also includes a carry case, and is also available in a choice of colourways, too.View Deal

Jumanji Board Game | Was: £19.99 | Now: £12.69

In the jungle you must wait...until the dice read five or eight. The classic family film gets its own very real board game, which allows up to 4 people to battle to get to the centre of the gameboard and shout Jumanji. It's now 37% off at Amazon. Ideal for Christmas festive fun.View Deal

Maltesers Large Selection Box | Was: £29.35 | Now: £20

Ideal for Christmas, this large Maltesers selection box delivers Maltesers, Twix, Milky Way and Mars in one package. It is currently reduced by 32% at Amazon.View Deal

Braun Series 3 ProSkin | Was: £94.99 | Now: £34.99

A great discount of £65, which translates as a 65% price cut, means this top electric shaver is now available for only £34.99. This shaver is cordless and can be used both dry and wet. It has three independently floating shaving elements and a specialised micro comb for capturing more hair in each stroke.View Deal

Best Amazon Black Friday device deals

When do Amazon Black Friday deals start?

Amazon's early Prime Day and Black Friday deals have already begun, with the retailer starting to drop daily deals from 28 September, 2020. Amazon Prime Day is on October 13 and 14 this year, and then at the end of October we're expecting to see Black Friday branded deals start to go live.

Black Friday this year is on Friday 27 November, but we're expecting Amazon, like every other retailer of note, to start their own Black Friday sales weeks if not months before. As such, we recommend deal hunters check in to Amazon every single week throughout October and November.

What will be the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

While you can expect Amazon devices to have some nice discounts come Black Friday week, save those for Amazon Prime Day. That's when Amazon devices tend to see the biggest discounts, while Amazon's Black Friday sale targets a much larger category of products.

Expect some of the best 4K TV deals of the year to show during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Electronics are a big seller during Black Friday, as many of the years hottest gift ideas will be some sort of smart phone, earbuds, tablet, or some other pricey new piece of tech.

Amazon's best Apple Airpod deals will be expected as well! In fact, you can expect some of the best Apple Black Friday deals to happen during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

As we get closer to Amazon's Black Friday sale, we'll update this page with the best deals of the day! Stay tuned for more info on Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday sales around the web