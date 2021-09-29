Best Amazon Black Friday deals UK: what to expect in 2021

Of all the Black Friday sales, the Amazon Black Friday sale is the first place any prospective deal hunter should look.

That's because Amazon has a track record now stretching back well over a decade of delivering huge discounts on thousands upon thousands of premium brand products during Black Friday.

And the remarkable thing with Amazon Black Friday deals is that they are store wide, with everything from technology to fashion, appliances to toys, and jewellery to perfume, make up and more reduced in price.

The sheer breadth of Black Friday deals available at Amazon mean it is a retailer that simply has to be checked out during the big event.

To see all the deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale simply following the link above, or for direct links to many of its most popular product categories, read on.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Amazon is among the absolute best retailers to shop Black Friday TV deals, with it stocking all the major brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic and Sony, as well as also offering big discounts on top panels. Amazon also has a wide range of TV sizes available, as well as FHD, 4K and even 8K resolution displays.

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

Amazon's selection of laptops is second to none, with lightweight, gaming, 2-in-1, MacOS and Windows 11 systems on offer. Discounts can be found on many premium makers, including Apple, Microsoft, Asus, Acer, Samsung, HP, Lenovo and Dell, too. You can filter deals by price, specs, size and more as well, making it easy to find a great upgrade.

Amazon Black Friday headphones deals

Whether you're looking for noise cancelling over-ears, lightweight true wireless earbuds, or versatile on-ear cans, Amazon's Black Friday sale is great for headphone deals. Big money is cut off major brands like Bose, Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, Apple and more, and it's a great time to bag luxury items like AirPods.

Amazon Black Friday phone deals

Amazon isn't normally the first place people think to shop for phone deals, but on Black Friday it's well worth scoping out. There's major reductions on both Apple iPhones and Android handsets, with Samsung, Sony, Google, Huawei and more offering their latest phones with big savings applied. Amazon also has plenty of SIM card deals on offer, too.

Amazon Black Friday tablet deals

If you're looking to grab a tablet this Black Friday then Amazon is a great destination as it stocks the full range of Apple iPads, as well as a huge selection of Android tablets. Naturally, Amazon also has big discounts on its own Fire for Kids tablets, which are perfect partners for children.

Amazon Black Friday Echo & Alexa deals

And, of course, Amazon is dynamite in terms of Black Friday discounts on its own Alexa-powered products such as its Echo smart speakers. Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Fire TV Sticks, Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi systems and more are slashed in price, so it's a great time to upgrade your home with smart home tech.

