Beauty fridges: what are the benefits and how do you use them?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With so many different products on the market to achieve the perfect skin, it can be difficult to decide which tools will enhance your skincare routine to achieve glowing results. Influencers on social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube are constantly sharing different skincare hacks and techniques, making it difficult to even know where to begin. However, there is one thing you may have come across, and that is a beauty fridge.

We managed to speak to the experts at Wellness Beauty who have shared how beauty fridges work, as well as the top 5 skincare tools which work best in cooler temperatures. They also shared with us how to incorporate a beauty fridge into your daily routine, ensuring you’re looking and feeling your absolute best. Don't worry, you don't have to thank us.

Before you find out more, why don't you have a look at some of the other skincare routines we've looked at?

What is 'Skin Streaming' and how does it work?

This is the best age to start taking collagen, according to skincare experts

Face Steaming: what are the benefits and how can do you it at home?

What is a beauty fridge?

A beauty fridge is essentially a mini-fridge that's dedicated to storing all of your skincare products, such as moisturisersand eye creams. They tend to be slightly smaller than a mini-fridge, usually with specific spaces to hold all of your products. Beauty fridges are also great for holding your beauty tools, particularly as the cool temperatures can help boost their de-puffing effects on the skin, increase blood circulation and promote lymphatic drainage.

From revitalising facial steamers to the ancient art of jade rolling, there are many tools you should keep in your beauty fridge to leave you with glowing skin and maximum results.

1. Jade Roller and Gua Sha

Popularised on TikTok, these enchanting skincare tools have actually been cherished for centuries.

The Jade Roller is a handheld tool with a smooth, jade stone that gently glides over your skin, whilst the Gua Sha is a more sculpted tool designed to be used for lymphatic drainage, a technique for flushing out toxins and revealing vibrant skin. Both tools are used to reduce puffiness and inflammation, improving blood circulation for a more nourished complexion. Enhance your skincare routine by adding these tools to your beauty fridge for a soothing, pampered feel. You should also use these tools after applying serums and moisturisers for deeper product absorption.

Read our piece on the Gua Sha TikTok trend and why it's on the rise to find out more!

(Image credit: Health.com)

2. Facial Steamer

By incorporating steam into your skincare routine once or twice a week can help open your pores, making it easier for your skin to absorb the benefits of other skincare products. Regular steaming sessions can promote a healthy, glowing complexion, and by storing your facial steamer in a beauty fridge, you can enjoy an even more soothing experience – ideal during hotter months or if you have sensitive skin.

You can also try adding essential oils to enhance the steaming experience for additional benefits. Storing essential oils in a beauty fridge can also help prolong their shelf life and maintain their potency.

Read our guide to Face Steaming: what are the benefits and how can do you it at home for more information!

(Image credit: CNN.com)

3. Facial Globes

If you’re looking for a compact tool designed to leave your skin feeling refreshed and revitalised, a facial globe will be your new best friend for a radiant complexion. They are a small, round tool, often made of glass or stainless steel which happen to be the perfect size to store in a beauty cooler for additional skincare benefits.

The cooling sensation of facial globes awakens your skin, stimulating blood flow and boosting circulation. This rejuvenating experience leaves your face feeling energised and revitalised, setting the stage for a radiant glow. It also aids product absorption due to the cooler temperature, ensuring your favourite serums and moisturisers penetrate deeper into the skin for optimal results. Meaning it creates the ideal canvas before applying makeup because it helps to shrink pores and smooth fine lines.

(Image credit: J Sanay Wellness)

4. Derma Roller

The Derma Roller tool has taken the beauty world by storm, offering a multitude of benefits that will leave your skin looking revitalised and refreshed.

Derma Rollers are great for boosting collagen production, achieving a smoother complexion and can also help to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, revealing a more even-toned surface. They also enhance product absorption through the micro-channels created by the roller. A Derma Roller works by create tiny micro-injuries on the skin's surface, but don't be alarmed, these micro-injuries are minuscule and painless but they kickstart a powerful natural healing process that works wonders for your skin.

Storing it in a beauty cooler enhances the soothing sensation, calming your skin during rolling. Say goodbye to inflammation and puffiness as the chilly temperature constricts blood vessels.

(Image credit: Adobe)

5. Cooling Eye Mask

Incorporating a cooling eye mask brings a rejuvenating, spa-like experience to your evening route that leaves your delicate under-eye area refreshed.

Designed to soothe and relax tired eyes, reduce puffiness and dark circles, they also hydrate and plump the delicate skin for a fresh, youthful glow. A chilled eye mask offers a piece of tranquillity from a busy day and recharges your glow on-the-go.