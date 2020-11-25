Attentions Fortnite players! Get two months free Disney Plus with this EXCLUSIVE deal

The Mandalorian is currently airing its second season over on Disney Plus , and you can watch the entire thing for free! If you're a Fornite player, that is.

• Disney Plus UK guide: cheap deals, best 2020 movies and shows to watch

This amazing deal has some caveats attached, but the core idea is that if you make a real-money purchase in Fortnite before the end of the year, and have never had a Disney Plus subscription before, then you'll get two months for free.

The service used to offer a seven day trial when it first landed, which has since been scrapped, so two entire months is the stuff of dreams – and it covers you until the end of the The Mandalorian Season 2 which wraps on December 18, as per the episode schedule.

Get the best PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney Plus

You can sign up to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus for just £5.99/$6.99/ AU$8.99 per month, or a discounted £59.99/ $69.99/ AU$89.99 for the whole year. The show already has a cult following and you don't have to be a Star Wars fan to enjoy it. Disney Plus has stopped its free seven-day trial, but a month's membership will give you access to a huge library of new and classic movies and shows. View Deal

The offer is no doubt thanks to the current partnership between Epic Games and Disney that has seen Marvel heroes return to the free-to-play battle royale title as part of the Nexus War season.

To qualify for the offer, you must spend some real money in Fortnite, which includes purchasing V-Bucks or an item pack such as the Street Serpent Pack. If you do this before December 31, 2020, or have made a real-money purchase since November 6, 7AM PT/ 10AM ET/ 3PM GMT, then you can claim a free two month Disney Plus trial over on the Fortnite website .

It's worth noting that if you already have V-Bucks in your account and spend those you will not be eligible for the promotion. You actually have to be putting real money into the game during the eligibility period to qualify.

Unfortunately for those looking to extend an already active subscription, the offer is only open to new Disney Plus subscribers, aged 18 or over. It also isn’t available in some countries, including France, Japan, the Middle East, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Turkey, and Russia, while players in Germany are only eligible for a one month trial of Disney Plus.

If you do meet all the criteria then you will need to sign up to Disney Plus to activate the deal, and to do this you will need to include payment information.

When your two-month trial is up you will then be charged a monthly subscription fee unless you cancel. The good news is that you can cancel your subscription straight away and still make use of the free two months without having to worry about remembering to end your subscription before being charged.

You can grab 100 V-Bucks for £6.49/ $7.99/ AU$11.95, so if you're looking for a cheap way to start your Disney Plus subscription it isn’t a bad offer as the service costs 5.99/ $6.99/ AU$8.99 a month, and if you were going to drop some money on Fortnite anyway then it is a great bonus.

If Fortnite isn’t your thing, but you have picked up one of those shiny new Xbox Series X consoles then you're also in luck, as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also grab a free month of Disney Plus.