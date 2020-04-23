Amazon's offering TWO months of Kindle Unlimited FREE to beat lockdown boredom

If you're looking for ways to entertain yourself and your family over the coming weeks you'll be pleased to know that Amazon is running free trials on all of its entertainment services so you can watch movies, read Kindle books and listen to music completely free of charge for up to three months.

If you're an avid reader, you'll be happy to know Amazon is currently offering TWO MONTHS of free access to Kindle Unlimited, which gives you unlimited access to over one million titles plus magazine subscriptions and thousands of books with Audible narration.

You don't even need a Kindle to read the books as you can read them on any device that has the Kindle app which can be installed on your phone or iPad.

If you're more of a listener than a reader, why not check out the 30-day free trial of Audible, which features the world's largest selection of audiobooks plus podcasts. You also get a free audiobook of your choice with your 30-day trial and up to 80% off selected audiobooks with member-only deals.

Check out the links to the offers are below:

Kindle Unlimited | Two months FREE

Two months of Kindle Unlimited would normally cost you £15.98 but right now you can get two months for nothing. The service renews at £7.99 a month afterwards, but you can cancel at any time. This offer is valid until 31 December 2020.View Deal