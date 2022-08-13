Amazon Prime Video includes another streaming service at no extra cost

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What if I told you that anyone with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video also has access to another streaming service for no extra cost? Well, let me introduce you to Freevee (opens in new tab).

Launched in January 2019 as IMDb Freedive, before then changing its name five months later to IMDb TV, and then finally relaunching once more in April 2022 as Amazon Freevee, the platform has a host of movies and TV shows that can be watched for free. The only catch is that all content is supported with ads.

Most recently, Freevee rolled out throughout Germany in August and appears to be growing its collection of content – first grabbing my attention this week as Amazon Prime Video's interface received an overhaul. After seeing Thor: Love and Thunder at the cinema, I was recommended Superbob starring Brett Goldstein (best known as the foul-mouthed Roy Kent in Ted Lasso), a low-budget comedy flick that flew under my radar. The actor also makes a delightful podcast, Films To Be Buried With, on Spotify that I've been making my way through of late.

I searched all the usual places: Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple, HBO Max and the billion other streamers out there... and nothing. So I gave up, that is until I stumbled upon it by chance thanks to the redesigned Prime Video homepage. Now not being a fan of ads whatsoever, I don't mind watching a couple to gain access to a movie I've particularly been keen to see, so I see it as a fair tradeoff.

Check out a trailer for Freevee below:

Before this, Freevee was hidden away under the "Free to me" tab at the top of the page and could be found by scrolling down and eventually coming across one bar of films and shows. It didn't even have its own pullout under the categories tab, so it was never the easiest to discover. This only applies to those in the UK and Channel Islands with Freevee available as a separate but still free app elsewhere, like the US.

Alongside Superbob, Freevee also has the full seven seasons of Westwing, The Breakfast Club, Donnie Darko, Les Miserables and even its own original shows like Alex Rider. It's obviously not something worth paying for on its own but a nice free add-on that makes a subscription to Amazon Prime Video that little bit better – especially with the price set to increase .