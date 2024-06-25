Amazon Prime Day 2024 confirmed, here's when the biggest bargains will begin

Quick Summary Amazon has announced that its biggest sales period of the summer will start on 16 July 2024. As with recent years, Prime Day will run over two whole days and introduce enormous discounts on 1,000 of products sitewide.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2024 will take place across 16 and 17 July.

It will start at a 00:01 on the Tuesday and run through until the end of play, 23:59, the following day. You will be able to find all the biggest deals on the main Amazon Prime Day hub in the UK and the equivalent in the US.

In fact, the sales will take place across 23 countries in total, with the UK and Stateside events also repeated in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Shoppers in India will get their own Prime Day later this summer.

That means, like with Amazon Prime Day 2023, bargains are likely to run into the thousands. There will be plenty of discounts on Amazon products and devices, as per usual, but there will also be big deals on memberships to Audible and Amazon Music.

"The countdown to the 10th Prime Day starts now, and we have a huge selection of deals to come," said Amazon UK's country manager, John Boumphrey.

"We work really hard to deliver great products at the best prices for customers during Prime Day and throughout the year, from the biggest brands to the 100,000 small British businesses that sell on Amazon."

How to get the best Prime Day deals

Unlike other big sales periods, like Black Friday, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day sales. However, all new subscribers get a month's free trial first, you can sign up soon before the deals start and cancel afterwards.

Of course, you might not want to consider all the additional benefits Prime membership offers - such as free same or next-day delivery, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music Prime and much more. If you do stick around, it'll cost you £8.99 / $14.99 / €8.99 per month or £95 / $139 / €89.90 per year, which is reasonable considering it also includes Prime Video streaming.

Amazon Prime Day: the sales and the products

As for the sales themselves, we expect the new sales period to be a great time to grab an Amazon device, such as a Fire TV Stick, or Echo speaker. You should also find some amazing TV deals.

In previous years, there have been some amazing bargains on LG OLED TVs. There was also a great deal on a Philips Ambilight set last year, so we could see some big price drops on smart TVs.

And, there are plenty of Lightning Deals to be had too – short-term offers that tend to give you major discounts on products from all manner of categories, including whisky, mattresses, video games, Blu-rays, vinyl records, clothes, and much more. They tend to sell out fast and are time limited, so you'll need to be quick off the mark.

To help you spot the best amongst the 100s of products on offer, T3 will be here to guide you to unmissable bargains. Just check out our in-depth guide on Amazon Prime Day to find out more and join us during the days themselves to keep up to date. It could save you a bundle.