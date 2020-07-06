Amazon Lego deals: up to 32% off Lego Ninjago, Creator, Harry Potter, and Duplo!

Need a way to keep the kids happy while the weather struggles to get going? The great Lego deals below are fun builds as well as great playsets, so will provide tons of entertainment.

As part of Amazon's Summer Sale, there's up to 30% off Lego sets, including on the Creator 3-in-1 sets, which give you three different things to make in a single box (all of which are great to play with). There's also Lego Harry Potter sets, Ninjago and a Duplo set, so there's sure to be something your child (or you) will enjoy grabbing.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Townhouse Pet Shop and Cafe | Save 24% | Now £56.99 at Amazon UK

Build this one way (our favourite) and it's a townhouse/pet shop/cafe, with bonus hot dog stand. Or build it as a multi-floor bank. Or build it as a sprawling street market with a tram. It comes with instructions for all three, so there's tons of fun here.

Lego Harry Potter Quidditch Match | Save 16% | Now £23.39 at Amazon UK

It's Gryffindor vs Slytherin in this set, which includes Quidditch goal posts, stands in the four house colours, and Hermione and Snape as spectators (even with some pop-up fire for simulated cloak immolation). Your choice of goalkeeper can be moved around on a clear rod, blocking shots heroically.

Lego Ninjago Jay's Cyber Dragon Mech | Save 24% | Now £33.99 at Amazon UK

Look, I don't know anything about Lego Ninjago other than that it's super-popular with kids, and pretending otherwise is just going to embarrass us both. This set has a very poseable cyber-dragon, and two ninjas can ride in its cockpit. It includes figures of Digi Jay, Nya, Unagami, Richie and Hausner, including hoverboards for the latter two.

Lego DUPLO Town Fire Station with Light and Sound | Save 21% | Now £29.99 at Amazon UK

Everyone loves a fire station! This set gives you a fire HQ, plus a fire engine and two figures for responding to emergencies, a couple of fire hydrants, a nice non-threatening campfire to put out, and a dog, because why not? Being Duplo, it's aimed at kids 2-5.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Townhouse Toy Store, Cake Shop, Florist | Save 32% | Now £26.99 at Amazon UK

Another three-builds-in-one set, the main draw here is a very cool Lego toy shop, but if you'd the funky little florist or the cake shop with outdoor seating, those work too. It's a really good value little set! The toy shop mode even has a rocket ride outside that moves.

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue | Save 24% | Now £26.99 at Amazon UK

Harry, Ron and Hermione can break Buckbeak free before the executioner arrives in this set. It also includes the Minister for Magic, Hagrid himself, and there's an interior to his hut (complete with light-up fireplace), as well as the pumpkin patch outside.