Amazon Fresh grocery delivery now FREE for Prime members

Amazon's grocery delivery service is now a free benefit for Prime members, the online retailer has announced. Usually costing £3.99 per month, Amazon will be scrapping the fee for Amazon Fresh, offering unlimited two-hour delivery slots with free delivery on orders over £40, and a minimum order value of £15.

The new initiative, with added options such as same-day delivery, is rolling out in London before expanding to Prime members across the UK as Amazon Fresh moves towards becoming a nationwide online grocery service.

The roll-out is kicking off in parts of South East London, covering more than 40 postcodes, including Bracknell, Guildford, Maidenhead, Runnymede, Surrey Heath, Windsor, Woking, and Wokingham.

Customers can enjoy same-day delivery on orders place before 9pm in most of these areas - as opposed to the previous 2pm cutoff - with free delivery in a two-hour window. if Prime members are really in a pinch, they can take advantage of the one-hour window on all orders over £40 for a £3.99 delivery fee.

Talking about the changes to the service, Russell Jones, Country Manager, Amazon Fresh UK, said:

"Prime members love the convenience of grocery delivery at home, which is why we’ve made Amazon Fresh a free benefit of Prime.

"Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits in the UK. We will keep improving the grocery shopping experience so by the end of the year, millions of Prime members across the UK will have access to fast, free delivery of groceries."

The service changes will be available to the millions of Prime members across the UK before the end of the year. Brands available include Booths, Whole Foods Market, Pepsi, Danone, Arla, Warburtons, Britvic, and more, so you can get all of your staples as well as fresh local produce, and artisan products.

If you're not a Prime member but like the sound of Amazon Fresh - especially if you live in London - here's how to get a free Amazon Prime account so you can try it out for yourself.