Amazon Echo and other devices being announced at September 28 event

Amazon yesterday sent out its latest round of invites for a virtual event taking place on Tuesday, September 28th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. Clear your diaries, then, as there looks to be more Amazon hardware our way.

While information is still fairly scarce over what specific devices the company will unveil at the invite-only streamed event, the company has promised to share details on its 'latest devices, features and services.'

During the 2020 event, Amazon announced new Echo speakers, amongst a range of other products, like its WiFi 6-enabled Eero mesh router and Amazon Fire TV devices.

In 2020, Amazon also announced its Luna gaming service and several security devices from Ring, though we’re still yet to see some of these Amazon-designed security accessories available on the market, nor have they even received a release date.

As we inch closer to the festive season, the tech reveal events continue to build in preparation for consumers' spending their hard-earned cash on the latest gadgets.

The Apple Event has just passed. However, unlike Apple's hardware event, Amazon won’t be live-streaming the event. But there's no need to worry, as we’ll be keeping you posted with any announcements as and when they unfold.