Amazon discounts 20 Nerf guns in epic Christmas toys Black Friday super sale

Looking for Nerf gun Christmas toys for cheap? Amazon has a Black Friday sale on right now with loads discounted

(Image credit: Hasbro)
Robert Jones

T3 knows a thing or two about the best Nerf guns, and that is why we got super excited to see that right now Amazon is discounting 20 top blasters.

Nerf blasters are great Christmas toys to buy for younger friends and family and, with large price drops on offer, these offers are already some of the very best Black Friday deals.

To see all the Nerf guns discounted right now at Amazon simply follow the link above, or for T3's curated top 10 list of the blasters we think are definitely worth checking out, read on.

T3's top 10 Nerf gun discounts at Amazon

Image

Nerf DinoSquad Stegosmash Dart Blaster | Was: £12.99 | Now: £8.19 | Saving: £4.80 (37%) at Amazon
A fantastic blaster here from Nerf with impressive dinosaur-themed design. Can carry and shoot 5 Nerf Elite foam darts. Now 37% off at Amazon.

View Deal
Image

Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster | Was: £27.99 | Now: £17.99 | Saving: £10 (36%) at Amazon
For more serious foam dart spitting capabilities this blaster is a great choice, and especially now as it is £10 cheaper than normal in the sale.

View Deal
Image

Fortnite SP-L Nerf Elite Dart Blaster | Was: £20.99 | Now: £11.49 | Saving: £9.50 (45%) at Amazon
Fortnite fans will love this themed Nerf gun, which comes with a detachable barrel and 6 Elite Darts. Now a going-on half price 45% off at Amazon.

View Deal
Image

Nerf Ultra Dorado Motorised Blaster | Was: £19.99 | Now: £16.99 | Saving: £3 (15%) at Amazon
A motorised Nerf gun means you can deal out big foam dart damage very quickly. The Ultra Dorado is that blaster, and is now down to £16.99 at Amazon.

View Deal
Image

Nerf Elite 2.0 Echo CS-10 Blaster | Was: £37.99 | Now: £21.99 | Saving: £16 (42%) at Amazon
A huge 42% price cut here sees the popular Nerf Elite 2.0 Echo CS-10 Blaster drop to £21.99. It comes with 20 Nerf darts that can fire up to 27 meters.

View Deal
Image

Hasbro Nerf Ultra Amp | Was: £36.99 | Now: £20.79 | Saving: £16.20 (44%) at Amazon
A more heavy duty Nerf hand cannon, the Ultra Amp is a motorised blaster that comes with 6 Nerf Ultra darts and an integrated targeting sight.

View Deal
Image

Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 Motorised Blaster | Was: £48.99 | Now: £30.99 | Saving: £18 (37%)
A beast of a motorised Nerf blaster, the Turbine CS-18 takes rapid fire punishment to the next level with 36 Nerf darts included and an 18-dart clip.

View Deal
Image

Nerf Fortnite Pump SG Blaster | Was: £31.99 | Now: 22.49 | Saving: £9.50 (30%) at Amazon
Another Fortnite-themed blaster from Nerf comes in the form of a pump-action shotgun. This bad boy fires Nerf Mega Darts and has a breech loading mechanism.

View Deal
Image

Fortnite Micro Battle Bus Nerf MicroShots Dart-Firing Toy Blaster | Was: £9.99 | Now: £6.49 | Saving: £3.50 (35%) at Amazon
A super tiny Nerf blaster is perfect as a secondary, hidden weapon. It's now discounted down to only £6.50, too, making it a great cheap Christmas toy as well.

View Deal
Image

Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor | Was: £12.99 | Now: £10.99 | Saving: £2 (15%) at Amazon
The classic Disrupter Nerf pistol gets a small but welcome discount down to £10.99 here. This gun has a rotating 6-dart barrel and can fire up to 27 meters.

View Deal

For even more great Christmas toys recommendations be sure to also check out T3's best water gun guide, as well as our guides to the best board games, best Lego sets and best toys overall.

Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

