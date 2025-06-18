Much as I love streaming services, something’s got to give – there are just too many and the cost is now too much

We're totally spoiled for choice lately, with many of the best streaming services delivering some absolutely stellar shows.

Apple TV+ has been my favourite of the last year, though, with shows such as Severance, Silo, Murderbot, and Slow Horses really capturing the imagination.

There also aren't ads on the Apple service, which I appreciate – especially when so many of the other big-hitters have snuck them in recently, then added a supplementary cost in order to remove them.

Which all adds up quickly and, as you can see from the quick-glance table I've built below, if you want the best quality and all the extras, then it'll cost you a small fortune.

How much do streaming services cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Basic (with ads) per month Standard (no ads) per month Premium per month Netflix £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 Amazon Prime Video £8.99 £8.99+£2.99 N/A Disney+ £4.99 £8.99 £12.99 Apple TV+ N/A £8.99 N/A NOW From £9.99-£34.99 per package Add £6 Add £9 Paramount+ £4.99 £7.99 £10.99 MGM+ N/A £4.49 N/A Hayu £4.99 N/A N/A

Which is a reflection of what's going on at the moment, ultimately. The costs are rising, the ads are increasing, but it's not just that – services are also losing shows, as various distribution arms wish to house their own production exclusives under new services.

So, yes, we're spoiled for choice. But that choice has also brought to bear some burden, as the corporate system begins to dissect and demand more from its viewers.

The most recent service that caught my attention was MGM+ – which is owned by Amazon MGM Studios anyway, so I can't really grasp why that's not wrapped into Amazon's Prime Video service.

Sure, I love the Bond movies – which is where these now live – but I can't excuse eating up yet another supplement via Amazon. Fine, the show From is one potential lure – plus there are classic movies that you now won't get elsewhere – but otherwise I struggle to see its success... for now.

I said the same about Paramount+ before, though, and then ate my words after doing the unthinkable and subscribing – something I've maintained whilst I work through MobLand, Tulsa King and Your Honor. When Amazon's £4/month for 3 months promo expires, however, I'll be calling time on that.

Process of elimination

It's just yet more demand and something's got to give – because the cost is now so high that people can't afford them all. I certainly can't!

So the brilliance and the burden of choice becomes the process of elimination, really. And you can see the pressure is hitting various providers, with Disney+'s great promotion – £1.99 per month for three months – being one example.

I'm a Disney+ subscriber, and happily so, thanks to Welcome to Wrexham. But as I'm not invested in the Star Wars franchise and I'm frankly tired of Marvel (remember when those were just part of Netflix?), there's no guarantee of my ongoing subscription.

The only way these new services can win is if the studios also reinvest and produce absolutely must-watch shows. That's how you can capture an audience – just as Paramount+ did with MobLand.

A gap in quality

At some point I'll have to sit down and really assess which shows warrant me paying their respective services every month. I think the future will be a case of flicking various switches on and off depending on programming – and take charge.

But one other aspect of this whole equation is the degree of quality. With extra costs to acquire 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound and better high dynamic range, I still don't find it's always up to task.

I've previously written about how, as one example, Apple TV+'s Silo has one major problem in its bitrate – resulting in blocking and black level details being crushed. And that's when viewing on one of the best OLED TVs. Given the option, I'd just buy the show on 4K Blu-ray and watch via my PS5 instead.

If distribution services could focus on upping the quality and not squeezing every last penny out of subscriber bases then the experience would be better for all – and might even result in a more committed return on subscription too.

Because, as it stands, something's got to give – having all these streaming services is great for choice, but also terrible for finances. It's not sustainable for most people and as viewers become more savvy, some will have to go by the wayside.