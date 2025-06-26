How to stream Glastonbury 2025 in 4K for free – 90 hours of live coverage

Quick Summary xxxx

The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts has already begun but don't worry, you've not missed any of the main acts – they start to perform across the multiple stages from tomorrow, Friday 27 June.

The music then picks up a notch through to the end of play on Sunday and even if you didn't manage to snag a ticket, you can still watch just about every performance online and on TV for free.

Headliners include The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo on the Pyramid Stage, while other stages (including the actual Other Stage) will see The Prodigy, Charli XCX, and Scissor Sisters lead the pack.

There will also be undoubtedly memorable star turns by Rod Stewart, The Libertines, Wet Leg, and Wolf Alice. Basically, there'll be something for everyone.

Here's how to ensure you watch it all live or on demand on one of the biggest streaming services.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 live on TV and online (and in 4K)

As is traditional, the BBC has the exclusive rights to the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, and that means it will be broadcasting both live coverage and highlights packages across its channels – mainly BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four.

There will also be live streams and on demand content on BBC iPlayer throughout the festival, including a stream for every major stage live on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Pyramid Stage feed will be available in UHD (4K).

US viewers will also be able to watch the entire coverage of the festival live on BBC iPlayer, but will need to do so through a VPN service, such as NordVPN.

Glastonbury 2025 highlights diary

There are 100s of acts and artists performing across the Glastonbury stages this year and you can see the entire lineup on the official festival website. However, here are a few of our highlights and when they are due to start for you to mark in your watching diary.

Friday 27 June 2024

The 1975 – Pyramid Stage – 22:15 BST

– Pyramid Stage – 22:15 BST Busta Rhymes – Other Stage – 20:30 BST

– Other Stage – 20:30 BST Alanis Morissette – Pyramid Stage – 18:15 BST

– Pyramid Stage – 18:15 BST Franz Ferdinand – Other Stage – 17:15 BST

– Other Stage – 17:15 BST Wet Leg – Other Stage – 15:45 BST

– Other Stage – 15:45 BST Supergrass – Pyramid Stage – 12:00 BST

Saturday 28 June 2025

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts – Pyramid Stage – 22:00 BST

– Pyramid Stage – 22:00 BST Raye – Pyramid Stage – 20:00 BST

– Pyramid Stage – 20:00 BST Gary Numan – The Park Stage – 18:00 BST

– The Park Stage – 18:00 BST Amyl & The Sniffers – Other Stage – 17:00 BST

– Other Stage – 17:00 BST Weezer – Other Stage – 15:30 BST

– Other Stage – 15:30 BST Kaiser Chiefs – Pyramid Stage – 12:00 BST

Sunday 29 June 2025

The Prodigy – Other Stage – 21:45 BST

– Other Stage – 21:45 BST Future Islands – The Park Stage – 19:35 BST

– The Park Stage – 19:35 BST Niles Rodgers & Chic – Pyramid Stage – 18:00 BST

– Pyramid Stage – 18:00 BST Rod Stewart – Pyramid Stage – 15:45 BST

– Pyramid Stage – 15:45 BST The Libertines – Pyramid Stage – 14:00 BST

– Pyramid Stage – 14:00 BST The Selector – Pyramid Stage – 11:15 BST

There are many other amazing acts performing through the weekend, from many different genres of music. These are just a mere handful of personal faves, but your tastes might form an alternative watch list.

It's also worth noting that there are a couple of unknown slots in the lineup. One Friday Pyramid Stage act is currently just listed as TBA, while a surprise performance is expected on the same stage on Saturday at 18:15 BST.

Currently down as "Patchwork", speculation has it that Pulp could rattle through a few classic hits – although frontman Jarvis Cocker has already suggested that's not the case. Some also believe it could be Haim, as they are touring the UK too.

Whoever it is, we'll be glued to the TV – after all, The Foo Fighters smashed it with their mystery set at Glastonbury 2023.