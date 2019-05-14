Amazon deals: AmazonBasics electronics products are up to 20% off today

AmazonBasics is Amazon's range of everyday items at sensible prices. Think those essential things you need that you really don't want to spend a fortune on.

For example, if you're not keen on being asked to fork out upwards of £50 for an HDMI cable, then AmazonBasics is the place to go.

Today, it's as if Amazon Prime Day has come to the AmazonBasics range early because Amazon has just made selected electronics and office products in the range up to 20% cheaper so you can save even more than you would usually.

Items that have been reduced in the sale include HDMI cables, headphones, mice and monitor stands.

To browse the items on offer simply head to the AmazonBasics deals page on Amazon.co.uk, but hurry, this is a one-day deal so it ends at midnight.

If it's cheap HDMI cables you're after, a direct link to that deal is below.

In other Amazon news, Amazon has today announced a new service in the UK and Italy called Amazon Counter which lets buyers collect their Amazon purchases from "popular retail outlets and convenience stores". In the UK, the launch partner is Next so you could pick up a pair of jeans when you collect your order.

After shopping on Amazon.co.uk or Amazon.it, customers can select a Counter pickup point as their delivery location on the checkout page. When the package arrives at the store, the customer receives an email notification as well as the address and opening hours of their selected store, and will have 14 days to collect their parcel.