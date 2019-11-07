Amazon Black Friday prices for Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and more revealed

Amazon has officially announced the prices it will be charging for a range of its own devices over the Black Friday shopping period in the US, so if you want to plan ahead, then read on to discover what are likely to be the lowest prices for Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers, Fire TV tablets and smart TV sticks this side of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

In the UK, Amazon has confirmed that Amazon's tenth Black Friday sale – which Amazon says will be it's "biggest ever Black Friday" – will run for eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November. We've had no corresponding announcement from Amazon US, but it's safe to assume that the Amazon.com sale will follow the same timeline.

What we have received from Amazon.com is official confirmation of the sale prices and dates for Black Friday deals on a range of its own devices, which includes Echo speakers, Fire tablets, indoor cameras, smart plugs and much more.

Here are the Amazon device Black Friday sale dates and prices to look forward to. Note that the links go to the products at Amazon.com but the sale prices listed below will not be live until the dates shown.

If you're reading from the UK, we don't have any word on what Amazon UK will be charging for its devices over Black Friday and unfortunately, the offers on Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk don't always precisely match. We'd recommend keep an eye on our article Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect and when as we're updating it daily with all the key info for UK (and US) shoppers. And for information about Black Friday deals from all major UK retailers, do check out Best Black Friday deals UK 2019.

Amazon device deals starting November 22

o Fire HD 8 | $30 off – just $49.99

o Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | $50 off – just $79.99

o Fire 7 Tablet | $20 off – just $29.99

o Fire 7 Kids Edition | $40 off – just $59.99

o Fire HD 10 Tablet | $50 off - $99.99

o Kindle Paperwhite | $45 off – just $84.99

o Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle | $149.99 off – just $189.00

Amazon device deals starting November 24

o Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote | $25 off – just $24.99

o Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | $20 off – just $19.99

o Fire TV Cube | $30 off – just $89.99

Amazon device deals starting November 27

o Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit | $65 off – just $184.99

o Ring indoor cam 2 pack | $40 off, just $99.99

o Amazon Smart Plug | $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

Amazon device deals starting November 28

o Echo Dot with clock | $25 off – just $34.99

o Echo Dot | $27.99 off – just $22.00

o Echo Auto | $20 off – just $29.99

o Echo (3rd gen) | $40 off – just $59.99

o Echo Show 5 | $40 off – just $49.99

o Echo Show | $80 off – just $149.99

Bookmark this page as we'll have more information on Amazon device deals in the coming weeks, or read on for the latest live prices and Amazon device deals available now.

The best pre-Black Friday Amazon device deals for the US

If you don't to wait for Black Friday then the following Amazon device deals are live right now.

Echo Dot With Clock | Was: $59.99 | Now $39.99 | Save: $20.00 (33%) at Amazon

The new Echo Dot With Clock has just had its price slashed by a massive 33% saving you $20 off the list price. The display lets you see countdown timers, the time or the outside temperature and it's an upgrade that makes this little smart speaker a real essential (and a great Christmas gift). Deal end date unknown.View Deal

Up to 80% off select Kindle Books

Here's a great deal where you can stock up on reading material for the holidays: save up to 80% off on Amazon's choice of top-rated Kindle books. Deals end on the last day of each month.View Deal

More Black Friday deals roundups on T3.com

Black Friday sales around the web

More Amazon device deals