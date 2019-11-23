Amazon Black Friday deal discounts Nest Learning Thermostat

Amazon Black Friday deals means that right now you can land awesome smart home tech for cheap, with everything from smart home hubs to colour-changing smart bulbs reduced in price significantly.

And, for anyone currently looking to upgrade their home's heating to one of the very best smart thermostats on the market today, Christmas has just come early. That's because as part of its smart home discount-a-thon Amazon currently has an 18% price reduction on the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen.

Nest thermostats are so good as not only are they incredibly easy to use, with simple manual controls, as well as a super intuitive app and voice control functionality, making it super easy for you to heat your home how you want, but they also specialise in learning your heating routines and then optimising them, saving you money.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)| was £182 | now £148.99 at Amazon

T3 massively rates Nest's Learning Thermostats and, its brilliant 3rd Generation incarnation is here discounted by a very welcome 18%, cutting £33 off its cost. That means that instead of dropping £182 to bag it, now only £148.99 is required. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

Right now the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen sits snuggly in T3's best smart thermostat buying guide along with its cheaper little sister product, the Nest Thermostat E, proving its quality. With two smart thermostats in the T3 top 10, Nest really is killing it right now in the smart thermostat market, with its products among the very first anyone should consider when shopping for an upgrade.

