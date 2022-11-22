All these PS5 games are under £15 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've got a PlayStation 5 and are looking for games to play this winter that won't cost the usual £70 per disc (or download) then Amazon's Black Friday sale is well worth a look. That's because it has a bunch of PS5 titles for cheap-as-you-like prices for £15 and under.

View all PS5 games for under £15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The games on offer include the top-tier versus fighter Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the super story-driven Life Is Strange: True Colors, Rainbow Six: Extraction (opens in new tab), Immortals: Fenyx Rising (opens in new tab), among plenty more.

And if you're feeling a little more flush, then I've already highlighted the Best PS5 Black Friday games-only deals, which include titles such as Elden Ring for £39.85 or Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales for under £35. Too much? I've curated the best of the sub-£15 bunch below to save you scrolling through pages on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Alan Wake Remastered: was £24.99 , now £12.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab) It's a classic for a reason. And now it's priced so you have no excuse not to experience it. The PS5 'Remaster' brings the action-adventure survival game up to date, your goal to help novelist, that's Alan Wake, but of course, to unravel the mystery of his wife's disappearance...

(opens in new tab) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: was £24.99 , now £13.47 on Amazon (opens in new tab) This super discount will see fighting game fans shout "GET OVER 'ERE! (and into my shopping basket)", as bloody (like really bloody) versus fighter Mortal Kombat 11 falls to a new low price. The Ultimate edition comes with all DLC, too.

(opens in new tab) Life Is Strange: True Colors: was £24.95 , now £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This beautiful story-driven game, the sequel to a staggeringly original, um, original, is an ideal playthrough for those who like psychological drama. Wildly underrated in my book this one.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was £19.85 , now £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This shooter action-adventure is a must for any Star Wars fan. First released in 2019, the PS5 revamp plugs into the system's greater graphical abilities to deliver an even stronger experience.

(opens in new tab) Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: was £34.99 , now £15.26 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Japanese hack-n-slash adventure has a massive cult following and for those who love the franchise this is a clear five-star game. I know it's infuriatingly 26p over my promised price point, but c'mon, let me off.