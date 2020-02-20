New Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 2 football boots will make you faster than light itself

Nike – or more like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr on Instagram – has announced what might be the best football boots to date from the American sports manufacturer: the new Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 2. The new football boots are the second iteration of the Nike Mercurial Dream Speed and said to represent, in every detail, the speed of light.

From Nike's press release:

"From the transition of colours representing the various frequencies of light (and their corresponding speed) to the numbers highlighted on the outlined Nike Swoosh (299,792,458 meters per second — or the speed of light), speed is the name of the game for the Mercurial Dream Speed 2."

Like wearing a couple of limes for shoes (Image credit: Nike)

If the above description sounds convoluted to you (it does to me), all you have to know that the Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 2 football boots are fast. Maybe not as fast as the also freshly announced Nike Air Zoom Alphafly running shoes or the currently available Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, but pretty fast nevertheless.

The Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 2 uses the DS001's 360-degree Flyknit upper construction combined with the ultra-thin NIKESKIN overlay. The 'All Conditions Control' technology enables you to control the ball in both wet and dry conditions.

At the bottom, the angular studs – ideal for firm-ground – are combined with a new stiffer chassis so you can accelerate like never before. Even pot-bellied weekend football players can feel the difference wearing the Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 2.

More images and the official press release from Nike about the new Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 2 can be found here.

