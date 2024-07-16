10 Prime Day men's grooming and skincare deals to restock your bathroom cabinet

The wait is officially over and Prime Day has graced us with its presence once again. Amazon has really upped its game this year when it comes to deals, and I won't lie, I'm impressed.

I've already gone through the best Prime Day Beauty and Grooming deals, covering everything from electric shavers to electric toothbrushes. It's now time for the bathroom restock bits – that's right, the products you rely on everyday to stay looking suave.

Below you'll find 10 impressive skincare and grooming deals you won't want to miss. With the best moisturisers, best razors and best shampoos all on offer, keep scrolling to get your bathroom cabinet brimming with the essentials.

Nivea Men Anti-Age 2in1 Power Moisturiser: was £21.99, now £10.99 at Amazon

With an average 4.2 stars out of 5, this Nivea men's moisturiser contains SPF 30 to shield your skin from the harmful effects of the sun and defy the signs of sun-induced skin ageing and damage. It's currently 50% off, taking it down to just over a tenner.

Harry's Men's Razor Set: was £19.00, now £13.30 at Amazon

This Harry's Razor Set contains the brand's best-selling Truman men's razor handle, 13 German-engineered razor head refills and a travel cover to protect your razor blades on the go. It's also available in three colours.

Original Source Mint & Tea Tree Shower Gel (6 pack): was £18.00, now £10.10 at Amazon

If you're a fan of bold scents and vibrant colours in the shower, this six pack of Original shower gel bottles is a winner. The deal also covers all other scents in the range, so stock up now whilst you still can.

L’Oréal Paris Men Expert Cleansing 3-in-1 Beard, Face & Hair Wash: was £17.99, now £9.48 at Amazon

This 3-in-1 men's face wash for beard, face and hair is suitable for all skin types and length of beard/. Its free from any nasty soaps, parabens and colourants, so it's a great choice to go with.

Bed Head For Men Professional Firm Hold Hair Wax: was £13.95, now £4.99 at Amazon

Looking for a strong hold hair wax with a matte finish for natural-looking, defined style that will keep its shape? This matte hair wax for men from Bed Head is all you need.

Elemis Mens Deep Facial Cleansing Wash: was £29.00, now £20.30 at Amazon

This fast-acting gel formulation is the ultimate daily cleansing solution, leaving skin brilliantly clean, revived and thoroughly refreshed.

Wilkinson Sword Hydro 3 Skin Protection Razor + 9 Blade Refills: was £20.00,. now £9.49 at Amazon

Designed for incredible skin protection, Wilkinson Sword Hydro 3 skin protection Razor blades provide a comfortable three blade shave.This pack includes one razor and nine blade refills.

Wild Mens Natural Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit: was £25.00, now £20.00 at Amazon

This seek and stylish-looking black deodorant applicator is made from durable aluminium and recycled plastic. Also included are three Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt 40g refills which will last between 4-6 weeks.

Bed Head for Men Clean Up Shampoo and Conditioner Set: was £29.95, now £12.59 at Amazon

The TIGI Bed Head Clean Up salon shampoo and conditioner set includes both a 750ml shampoo and a 750ml peppermint conditioner for soft hair and volume.