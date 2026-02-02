Seiko adds a pop of colour to its panda-dial Speedtimer

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko reveals new Prospex Speedtimer 'Youngtimer' collection, bringing green and pink to the iconic chronograph panda dial. Priced at £640 and powered by Seiko's in-house solar movement, the three watches are available now.

Seiko has revealed a trio of new watches for its Prospex Speedtimer collection, bringing a pop of colour to the iconic panda dial.

Called the Youngtimer, these watches are modelled on the Seiko SSC813, a 39mm stainless steel chronograph with vintage motorsport design cues and a solar-powered movement.

The first of the trio looks a lot like many other panda-dial chronographs, including other members of the SSC813 family. But next to this are two that add a splash of colour to what’s typically a monochrome timepiece.

(Image credit: Seiko)

One pairs its black bezel and sub dials with a pale pink dial. This isn’t the bright pink of Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono, and nor is it close to any of the pinks used by Rolex on its Oyster Perpetual and Datejust. Instead it’s more of a salmon, with a hint of orange that gives the Seiko an identity all of its own.

Lastly, the third Youngtimer swaps out the black bezel of its siblings for a steel version that matches the case and bracelet, and with black tachymeter markings. This retains its black sub dials and pairs them with a mint green dial. It’s a more subtle look than the pink variant – and, again, is totally different to other green-hued chronographs like the ‘Flamingo Blue’ Tudor Black Bay Chrono.

All three versions of Youngtimer use Seiko’s in-house V192 solar-charged movement, which is charged from natural and artificial light, and promises up to six months of power reserve when fully charged. In other words, you could leave the watch in a dark drawer for almost half a year and it’ll still keep accurate time.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Being a sports watch and not a diver, water resistance is limited to 100 metres – but that’s still plenty for showering, swimming and snorkelling.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available to pre-order now (2nd February), the Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Youngtimer is priced at £640 and deliveries will begin later this month.