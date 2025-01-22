New Hublot pieces for LVMH Watch Week offer something for everyone

Quick Summary
Hublot just unveiled a trio of new watch models at LVMH Watch Week.
There's something for everyone here, with revisited older models and limited edition monochrome models in the selection.
While other events in the calendar may pique the interest of watch lovers, the honour of being the first event of the year goes to LVMH Watch Week. While it may involve a smaller array of brands, the event typically showcases some killer pieces to kick off the new year in style.
That's a memo which Hublot has clearly understood, with a range of killer models and variants launched as part of the show. There are no less than three new pieces on offer – plus a first sighting of the Hublot Year of the Snake watch – so let's dive in and take a closer look at each.
Hublot Meca-10 42mm
Some nine years after it first launched, the Hublot Meca-10 is back with an improved movement and a more wearable 42mm case diameter. That should prove to be an absolute knockout, with 10 hours of power reserve on offer, and a range of finishes including gold, titanium and frosted carbon.
To simply call this a skeletonised movement does a disservice to how groundbreaking it was upon release. A ring-shaped base plate serves as a unique way to mount the bridges, while a power reserve indicator sits proudly at the heart of the dial, offering both form and function.
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green Saxem
Saxem probably isn't a material many are familiar with, but Hublot fans certainly should be. The brand is the only one utilising the material, which is related to sapphire, but with more luminous and chromatic possibilities.
That gives a rather unique transparent case, too – presented here in green – which makes for a really interesting piece. That interesting nature is only heightened once you get to the movement.
Hublot's MHUB6035 calibre packs in a tourbillon and a 22-karat micro-rotor, for a truly luxurious feel. Expect a neat 72 hours of power reserve, too.
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Chronograph
Perhaps the most 'normal' release from the brand sees the Spirit of Big Bang Chronograph introduced for the first time in a trio of vibrant hues. The tonneau-shaped case is absolutely gorgeous, but it's the monochrome nature of these pieces which is so appealing.
Cases are crafted from coloured ceramic, with matching rubber straps and indices on the dial. The movement is a skeletonised variant of the El Primero movement – best known in watches like the Zenith Chronomaster Sport.
This model comes in three colour variants – sand beige, dark green and sky blue. Each is limited to just 200 pieces, too, so those looking to add one to their collection should act quickly.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
