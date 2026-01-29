New Blancpain watch is the perfect tribute to Saint Valentine – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY Blancpain has debuted the Villeret Saint-Valentin timepiece, its tribute to Valentine’s Day 2026. Limited to just 14 pieces, the Blancpain Villeret Saint-Valentin is ultra-small at just 21.5mm, and features white gold, mother-of-pearl and diamonds.

Valentine’s Day 2026 is coming up, and I might have just found the perfect gift for the woman in your life. For the 26th year in a row, Blancpain has just debuted its latest Valentine-inspired women’s watch , the Villeret Saint-Valentin, but it’s so limited edition, that you might not get one.

The Blancpain Villeret Saint-Valentin is a testament to the brand’s long history of manufacturing women’s watches , dating back to the 1930s. It was one of the first watch manufacturers to look beyond women’s watches doubling as jewellery, as it introduced its smallest round mechanical movement (at the time) in 1956.

Blancpain’s Villeret collection is a great example of a line that’s continued to put technical details at the forefront of women’s watch designs, but of course, it still keeps some of that sparkle! For 2026, the new Blancpain Villeret Saint-Valentin is both technically proficient and wonderful to look at.

Measuring 21.5mm, the Blancpain Villeret Saint-Valentin has a white gold case which shows off a diamond set bezel. A heart shaped diamond sits at 12 o’clock and is the only hour marker on the dial which has been kept simple and bare, aside from the diamond and its hour and minute hands.

(Image credit: Blancpain)

The dial is anything but simple though as it’s made from nacre perlee which is one of the most delicate and rarest types of mother-of-pearl. Cut from the curved part of the shell, the nacre perlee on the Blancpain Villeret Saint-Valentin gives the dial a smooth yet wavy pattern that catches the light.

Powered by the Manufacture Calibre 615 automatic movement, the Blancpain Villeret Saint-Valentin displays it via the sapphire case back. The movement is just 15.70mm in diameter, making it extremely compact, and it has a 38 hour power reserve. The oscillating weight is engraved with a heart – it’s for Valentine’s Day, after all!

For even more romantic accents, the Blancpain Villeret Saint-Valentin is finished with a Cherie red alligator leather strap. Limited to just 14 pieces – as Valentine’s Day is on 14th February – the watch is available to buy now for £19,800.