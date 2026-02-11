"Brilliant" Citizen watch is over £100 off right now at Amazon

If you're in the market for a watch which looks great and works well, without busting the bank, Citizen should certainly be on your radar. The brand has decades of history under its belt, and routinely makes some fantastic value watches.

In recent years, the Citizen Tsuyosa has become the go-to watch for Citizen fans on a budget, but I think there's an unsung hero in the range which is even better. It's called the Citizen Zenshin – and right now, it's over £100 off at Amazon!

The savings on offer bring the piece below the £300 mark, which is seriously impressive. For that money, you're getting a watch styled to impress, with an integrated bracelet design which is bang on-trend right now.

Both the case and bracelet are crafted from titanium, which should help this one to just melt away on the wrist. The lightweight nature of the material is something titanium is famed for, but it also offers increased hardness for added durability.

Inside, an automatic movement powers things, ensuring you can keep things ticking simply by wearing your watch regularly. You'll even find a couple of complications on the dial, with a small seconds register and a neatly styled date window both offering something a little beyond what you'd expect at the base level.

Not only is this watch stylish and well spec'd, it should wear like a champion, too. The 40mm case diameter is pretty much perfect for most wrists, making it a goldilocks size which should be a safe blind buy.

But hey, don't just take my word for it! A cursory glance at the reviews for the product online abound with words and phrases like "brilliant", "great watch", "extremely happy" and "excelente".

Whether you're looking for your first decent watch, or just fancy adding a stylish, everyday watch to your collection, this is a brilliant piece to pick up!