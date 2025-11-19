Best Black Friday 2025 deals on Hamilton watches – big discounts on chronographs, dive watches, field watches and more
Snag a wide range of discounts on the popular military watch brand
We're still over a week away from Black Friday, but that hasn't stopped a wide range of brands offering big discounts on a variety of products. As ever, I've been lending my deal-hunting prowess to the wonderful world of watches, where the early sales have seen a massive slew of deals to be had.
I've already totted up the best deals under £500, as well as the best deals on dive watches to be had as part of the early sales. And now, I'm rounding up the very best Hamilton watch deals out there. There's something for everyone here – we've got dive watches, chronographs, field watches and more, all with big reductions from the list price.
Under £500
Read moreRead less▼
A bargain entry-point for the Khaki Field range.
Read moreRead less▼
Save an extra 10% with code BF10.
Read moreRead less▼
A delightful dive watch under £500.
Read moreRead less▼
A perfect pilot's watch with a big price cut.
Under £1,000
Read moreRead less▼
A stealthy Khaki Field for a great price.
Read moreRead less▼
Perfect for a little splash of colour.
Read moreRead less▼
Huge discount on a classic style.
Under £1,500
Read moreRead less▼
A half price automatic chronograph is the deal of the day here!
Read moreRead less▼
Save an extra 10% with code BF10.
FAQs
Is Hamilton a good watch brand?
Having tested many different watches – including a slew of different Hamilton models over the years – I can confidently say, yes, Hamilton makes some really great watches. The brand has a long and storied history, with roots in the military watches used in World War II.
These days, you're more likely to see one in a Hollywood blockbuster than a battlefield, with the brand working closely with a range of different films to provide period correct or custom watches. You've seen them in things like Dune and Interstellar.
Is Hamilton owned by Omega?
No, Hamilton isn't owned by Omega – though there is a link between the two. Both brands sit under the umbrella of The Swatch Group, which is a large parent company for brands like Tissot, Longines, Breguet and many more.
That does mean that some technology gets shared among those brands, so you may notice some similarities in the spec sheets of different watches. But they still operate independently and each brand has its own story.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.