Best Black Friday 2025 deals on Hamilton watches – big discounts on chronographs, dive watches, field watches and more

We're still over a week away from Black Friday, but that hasn't stopped a wide range of brands offering big discounts on a variety of products. As ever, I've been lending my deal-hunting prowess to the wonderful world of watches, where the early sales have seen a massive slew of deals to be had.

I've already totted up the best deals under £500, as well as the best deals on dive watches to be had as part of the early sales. And now, I'm rounding up the very best Hamilton watch deals out there. There's something for everyone here – we've got dive watches, chronographs, field watches and more, all with big reductions from the list price.

Is Hamilton a good watch brand?

Having tested many different watches – including a slew of different Hamilton models over the years – I can confidently say, yes, Hamilton makes some really great watches. The brand has a long and storied history, with roots in the military watches used in World War II.

These days, you're more likely to see one in a Hollywood blockbuster than a battlefield, with the brand working closely with a range of different films to provide period correct or custom watches. You've seen them in things like Dune and Interstellar.

Is Hamilton owned by Omega?

No, Hamilton isn't owned by Omega – though there is a link between the two. Both brands sit under the umbrella of The Swatch Group, which is a large parent company for brands like Tissot, Longines, Breguet and many more.

That does mean that some technology gets shared among those brands, so you may notice some similarities in the spec sheets of different watches. But they still operate independently and each brand has its own story.