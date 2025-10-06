I test watches for a living – these are 3 watches under £100 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale

With another Amazon Prime Day upon us, there's never been a better time to look at making big purchases. While some may be hanging on for Black Friday next month, there's some great stuff already available if you're quick.

As T3's resident watch geek, I've been hard at work collating all kinds of different deals which are worth your hard earned cash. Be sure to check out my guide to the best watch deals overall once you're done.

Here, though, I've found three watches in the Amazon sale which are available for less than £100.

Invicta Pro Diver

The Invicta Pro Diver is always something of a love-it-or-hate-it watch. While some may scoff at the derivative design employed, it's hard to dismiss the quality of the spec sheet.

You'll find a Seiko NH35A movement inside and 200m of water resistance on offer for more dive watch capability than most of us could ever dream of. This one even comes in a two-tone hue.

At under £70, this should be considered one of the best value picks in the entire sale.

Timex Waterbury

Every collection needs a dress watch of some ilk, and the Timex Waterbury is a simple and effective way to achieve that look for less. Featuring roman numerals and a day-date complication at the three o'clock position, this watch packs in everything you'd need on a daily basis.

The brown leather strap and white dial are simple, but classic for a reason. And with a healthy chunk slashed from the price tag, you're getting a killer deal.

Casio G-Shock GD-010-4ER

Every collection needs a G-Shock, and this one is a real peach. It's not just the colour, either – this model packs in a 10 year battery which is better for both the planet and your wallet.

The blacked out display looks effortlessly cool, and can be made briefly brighter thanks to an LED light. You'll also find a range of G-Shock staples – 200m of water resistance, a world timer and a stopwatch are all found on this piece.