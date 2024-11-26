Best Black Friday luxury watch deals LIVE – Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Omega and more with massive discounts!

With the best Black Friday deals offering bargain prices on everything from air fryers and big TVs to running shoes and sunglasses, you might think watch enthusiasts are left out. Fortunately, that's absolutely not the case!
Many retailers offer unbelievable deals on top timepieces, making it the perfect time to add something to your watch collection. I've been finding deals on beautiful watches for years now, working across Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and more. I know what makes a price cut tick, and which watches are worth your hard earned cash.
This guide is dedicated to all thing luxurious – you'll find everything from Rolex and Omega, to Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet on offer here. However, wherever possible, I'll include a link to something similar but more affordable for those on a slightly tighter budget.
If you are hunting for something a little less costly, check out our guides to the best Black Friday watch deals under £500 and the best Black Friday watch deals under £100.
The Tissot PRX is a modern masterpiece, and while this model might be a little gauche, it's still a killer piece. The perfect gold-toned piece for your collection.
This is a lot of watch for the money. £169 is peanuts for most watch enthusiasts, and for that you're snagging a killer dive watch from a great brand.
There's still a few days before the 'official' sales period, but right now this is my deal of the season. A killer watch which could easily be your only piece, and it's just £261.
The Citizen Tsuyosa has had a really popular start in the world, and it isn't tough to see why. It's a killer watch from a great brand, and it's dirt cheap!
These watches get a lot of hate, but their value is undeniable. They look killer, feature a brilliant Seiko movement, and all for just £68.
This is an insanely well-spec'd Casio, and it's half price right now! £30 is nothing for a watch like this, which could serve all manner of purposes in your collection.
Land a lovely Lange for a lot less!
I've been hands on with watches from a lot of luxury brands, but nothing has captured my attention quite like A Lange & Söhne. Stunning dimensions, unbelievable movements and quality materials make for some of the best watches on the market. I was especially taken back by the A Lange & Söhne 1815 – and now you can snag one for over £14,000 off!
Enter code EXTRA20 to snag a whopping £14,360 discount. That snags you one of the best watches on the market, and a really timeless piece at that.
Cheaper Alternative: Longines Master Collection £2,720
Ostentatious Omega with over £3,000 off!
The popularity of Omega has really exploded of late. While the brand has a rich and diverse history, they've evolved in recent years to step out of the Rolex shadow. The Omega Seamaster is a key part of that, and this model cast in gold is a luxurious option.
The Omega Seamaster is one of the most iconic dive watches on the market. This gold model is a luxury option, for those who want the look, but don't fancy as much time in the water.
Cheaper Alternative: Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive £169
Gorgeous Grand Seiko for under £4,000!
I'm a massive Grand Seiko convert. I'd always been largely unconvinced by the brand, but having recently got hands on with a few – and after chatting with the brand's Master Watch Technician – I get it. The finishing on them is sublime, and their dials can be out of this world. Snagging a £980 saving on this limited edition model is a cracking deal.
This is a gorgeous watch which could easily be your only piece. It's stylish, simple and stunning, with a beautiful rotor on the back.
Cheaper Alternative: Seiko Presage Cocktail Time £261
Tasty Patek with a healthy 20% discount
Patek Philippe is widely regarded as the manufacturer of some of the best watches on the market, and it isn't hard to see why. Their movements are rivalled by only the very best in the world, and are renowned for offering a range of brilliant complications. Pair that with beautiful design work on the outside, and you've got a smash hit on your hands. Saving a whopping £14,999 is a great deal.
Save a cool £14,995 on this Patek Philippe Complications model at Goldsmiths. Complete with a small seconds register and a discrete annual calendar complication, this is a stealthy star for your wrist.
Cheaper Alternative: Orient Bambino Small Seconds £225
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with £9,999 off!
There's no watch more synonymous with modern watch enthusiasts than the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Designed by the legendary watch designer, Gerald Genta, this watch has spawned a wide range of imitations and homages. With a staggering £9,999 off the list price, if you're in the market for one, now is the time.
Save a cool £9,999 on this AP Royal Oak chronograph at Goldsmiths. You'll bypass all of the retail games by going second hand, too.
Cheaper Alternative: Bulova Marine Star £359
Rolex Daytona reduced
Let's kick things off with one of the most sought after watches on the market. The Rolex Daytona is as rare as hen's teeth these days, with people spending a small fortune to snag one. Here, you can actually save £1,000 – and not many can say that!
Save £1,000 on one of the most popular chronographs on the market! The Rolex Daytona is beloved, and tough to get hold of, which makes a deal on one rare.
Cheaper Alternative: Seiko Speedtimer £496.01
