Best Black Friday luxury watch deals LIVE – Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Omega and more with massive discounts!

With the best Black Friday deals offering bargain prices on everything from air fryers and big TVs to running shoes and sunglasses, you might think watch enthusiasts are left out. Fortunately, that's absolutely not the case!

Many retailers offer unbelievable deals on top timepieces, making it the perfect time to add something to your watch collection. I've been finding deals on beautiful watches for years now, working across Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and more. I know what makes a price cut tick, and which watches are worth your hard earned cash.

This guide is dedicated to all thing luxurious – you'll find everything from Rolex and Omega, to Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet on offer here. However, wherever possible, I'll include a link to something similar but more affordable for those on a slightly tighter budget.

If you are hunting for something a little less costly, check out our guides to the best Black Friday watch deals under £500 and the best Black Friday watch deals under £100.

Best Black Friday luxury watch deals: Top Picks

Best Black Friday luxury watch deals: Under £500

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time: was £390 now £261 at Beaverbrooks There's still a few days before the 'official' sales period, but right now this is my deal of the season. A killer watch which could easily be your only piece, and it's just £261.

Citizen Tsuyosa: was £299 now £239.21 at Jura Watches The Citizen Tsuyosa has had a really popular start in the world, and it isn't tough to see why. It's a killer watch from a great brand, and it's dirt cheap!