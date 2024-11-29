There are three watches in Amazon's Top 100 – and they're surprisingly good!

While everyone at team T3 hunts for the best Black Friday deals, I often spend a good portion of my day ogling the best watches on the market. It's not slacking off, though – the sales event has widened in recent years and now involves some truly killer timepieces.

I've already written about deals on Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Rolex watches, and have a live blog running throughout the event to find the best luxury watch deals overall. But I also like to turn my hand to the range of fashion watches in the Amazon Top 100.

Usually, I do this with a patronising tone – Pah! Fashion watches etc. – but that's not the case this year. At the time of writing, there are three watches in the Top 100 – and I'm seriously impressed with all three.

If you're looking for a bargain watch with a bit of pizzazz, this Tommy Hilfiger model is a great pick. It's a bargain at just £75.55, but the day indicator on the dial is a nod to something much more costly. A 44mm case diameter is paired with a 9.5mm thickness, which is more respectable than most fashion watches.

If you're looking for a sleek and simple way to tell the time, this Boss watch is perfect. No frills, just a neat and tidy appearance. Under £70 is peanuts, too.

This watch is identical to the one listed above, but with a sleek black and red colourway. It's very dark and mysterious, but makes for a tasty alternative, and could be something different to add to a watch collection full of steel pieces.

Surprisingly, I'm really taken by all of these pieces. As mentioned, I usually relish the chance to ridicule some of the weird and wacky things found in the Amazon sale, but that won't be happening here. There are a lot of options out there, but if you just want something simple, you could do a lot worse than these watches.