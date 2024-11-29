There are three watches in Amazon's Top 100 – and they're surprisingly good!

While everyone at team T3 hunts for the best Black Friday deals, I often spend a good portion of my day ogling the best watches on the market. It's not slacking off, though – the sales event has widened in recent years and now involves some truly killer timepieces.
I've already written about deals on Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Rolex watches, and have a live blog running throughout the event to find the best luxury watch deals overall. But I also like to turn my hand to the range of fashion watches in the Amazon Top 100.
Usually, I do this with a patronising tone – Pah! Fashion watches etc. – but that's not the case this year. At the time of writing, there are three watches in the Top 100 – and I'm seriously impressed with all three.
This Tommy Hilfiger watch looks surprisingly neat for the money. The addition of a day indicator at the ten o'clock position is a particular highlight.
If you're looking for a bargain watch with a bit of pizzazz, this Tommy Hilfiger model is a great pick. It's a bargain at just £75.55, but the day indicator on the dial is a nod to something much more costly. A 44mm case diameter is paired with a 9.5mm thickness, which is more respectable than most fashion watches.
Hugo Boss have some real presence within their watch division, with lots of great ideas. This is super simple, and looks great. No complaints.
If you're looking for a sleek and simple way to tell the time, this Boss watch is perfect. No frills, just a neat and tidy appearance. Under £70 is peanuts, too.
As above, but with a devilish black and red colourway. Have one on each wrist to signify whether the good or bad thoughts are reigning today...
This watch is identical to the one listed above, but with a sleek black and red colourway. It's very dark and mysterious, but makes for a tasty alternative, and could be something different to add to a watch collection full of steel pieces.
Surprisingly, I'm really taken by all of these pieces. As mentioned, I usually relish the chance to ridicule some of the weird and wacky things found in the Amazon sale, but that won't be happening here. There are a lot of options out there, but if you just want something simple, you could do a lot worse than these watches.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Forget Black Friday – R.A.D has dropped its new shiny workout shoe, and it’s their best colourway yet
It’s bold, it’s beautiful and it’s shiny!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The best Christmas lights in the world get huge Black Friday deal
Philips Hue's Festavia lights are astonishing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published