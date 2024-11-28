Can you buy a Patek Philippe watch over Black Friday? Yes – and it's almost £15,000 cheaper

When it comes to the best watches on the market, there are a range of brands considered among the upper echelons. Few of those have the prestige – and the mainstream recognition – of Patek Philippe.
The Swiss brand is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, offering beautiful designs, and intricately detailed movements. Pieces from the brand can often command ludicrous sums of money – in fact, nine of the top ten most expensive watches ever sold at auction come from the brand.
You might think something of this ilk falls outside of the Black Friday remit. Fortunately, that's not the case – you can save a princely £14,999 on this elegant Patek Philippe Complications Annual Calendar at Goldsmiths.
Snag a killer saving on this stunning Patek Philippe. The Complications series is a cornerstone of the brand's output, and this is an excellent example.
That's a killer saving. Quite aside from being enough for a decent used car, that's enough to really move this elegant, dressy watch into a more palatable price point. Okay, it's not palatable to most of us, but if you're in this world, that's a great price.
The 42mm case is crafted from Platinum, with a sleek black dial and black leather strap. That's a really elegant appearance, and comes complete with a small seconds dial at the six o'clock position, and a chronograph on the central seconds hand.
Cheap Patek Philippe Complications alternative
You're really going to struggle to find anything affordable which can match this watch in terms of specs. Ultimately, Patek are operating at the pinnacle of the watchmaking arena, and it shows.
If you're desperate to retain at least some of those features, the cheapest I've found is the Longines Master Collection Chronograph. That's on sale too, though it's still £2,680 – hardly spare change for many!
If you're happy to sacrifice the functionality, but want to retain the look, check out the killer Orient Bambino Small Seconds. I love this watch – it manages to look classy and expensive, while only costing £250. That's a win-win!
