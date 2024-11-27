Can you buy a Rolex in the Black Friday sale? Yes – and it's £5,000 cheaper

If you aren't already sick of the Black Friday chatter, you'll be pleased to know that it seems to cover a wider range of products every year. Gone is the age when it was all just big TVs and riots in the supermarket – these days, pretty much anything you can think of has a price cut on the big day.

That includes some of the best watches on the market. For a fuller look at what's on offer, be sure to check out my live coverage of the best luxury watch deals, which will be continuing right throughout the sales weekend.

But for now, I've picked out a real gem. You can snag a gorgeous Rolex Daydate at Chisholm Hunter – and save a cool £5,000 in the process!

That's a killer deal. The watch in question is a 2002 model, and looks to be a fine example. Crafted from white gold – Daydate's are often associated with the much showier yellow- and rose-gold varieties – this sports an appearance which is very similar to steel.

While that might seem like a bad thing – who wants their £20k watch to look cheaper than it is? – it can actually be really beneficial. People who aren't into watches would still spot a big chunk of yellow gold and think it valuable, possibly leaving you vulnerable to thefts.

This silver-toned variant will attract much less attention, leaving you free to enjoy your watch with less fear of bad actors. It's known as 'stealth wealth' for that reason, and this is a prime example.

As the name may suggest, you'll find both day and date complications on this dial. The date sits at the three o'clock position, while the much rarer day complication arches over the top of the dial. It's effortlessly classy, and really sets the piece off.

Ultimately, getting any deal on the price of a Rolex is a tall ask. Go to buy new, and you'll often have to pay thousands extra for things you don't really want, just to have the chance to buy. None of that here, though – enjoy the luxury shopping experience as it was always meant to be.