Can you buy an AP Royal Oak in the Black Friday sale? Yes – and you'll save almost £10,000

If you're on the hunt for one of the best watches on the market, they don't come much better than the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. That's one of the hottest pieces on the market right now, having soared in popularity over recent years.
Normally, snagging one involves spending a lot of time at authorised dealers, but you'll skip all of that by buying second hand. What's more, right now, you'll also snag a massive discount.
Goldsmiths currently have this beautiful Royal Oak Chronograph for sale with £9,999 slashed from the list price! That's a 20% saving, and makes it a really attractive prospect.
There's really no watch as hyped up as the AP Royal Oak. Sitting on the wrist of everyone from sports stars to rappers to businessmen, this 70s classic is a surefire hit.
That's a killer deal. Quite aside from a saving a small fortune on the list price, you'll pick up one of the hottest watches on the market without having to play games with an authorised dealer. Usually, to secure a piece like this, you'd need to have some fairly significant purchase history – but you'll bypass all of that here.
Once you do, you'll have a stellar watch. The Royal Oak really does need no introduction, with its iconic octagonal case shape earning the respect and admiration of a new generation in recent years.
You'll hear this watch referenced in songs by everyone from Stormzy and Ed Sheeran to Luke Combs. It's often spotted adorning the wrists of football players, and other sports stars – Serena Williams is often spotted wearing one.
Cheap Audemars Piguet Royal Oak alternatives
The obvious choice here is the Tissot PRX. Originally designed in the same era as the Royal Oak, there's a definite air of the same design language – albeit with a bit of its own thing going on, too.
Another watch worth considering is the Bulova Marine Star. It's a more left-field choice, but the angular bezel design definitely has some Royal Oak influence.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
