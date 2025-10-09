Smart Hub 7 Plus set to bring WiFi 7 to the masses

Quick Summary New EE router to be called the Smart Hub 7 Plus, offering WiFi 7 connections for its 500Mbps and 900Mbps packages. Will be paired with a Smart WiFi 7 Plus extender.

More details of the upcoming mid-range EE WiFi 7 router have emerged. Expected to sit below the current Smart Hub Pro device, the new router will be called the Smart Hub 7 Plus and will be offered with the Full fibre 500Mbps and 900Mbps packages.

Shown above with the Smart WiFi 7 Plus extender, which can be placed anywhere in the home to extend your signal, the Smart Hub 7 Plus is expected to replace the original Smart Hub Plus unit that we tested last year.

The extender units have traditionally created a Mesh network through your house to boost the signal and offer LAN ports to plug in devices directly if you wish. This could potentially solve the age-old problem of having your main router sat next to your TV – where the interference causes the signal to drop. Instead, you can place the extender by the TV and have the main router in a more central location – providing your broadband connection allows it.

(Image credit: EE)

A new image also shows the rear of the upcoming Smart Hub 7 Plus, which includes 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet and 3x 1Gbps Ethernet ports in addition to the WAN port, which is the same as the current Smart Hub Plus. There is also a phone input, so in theory you could use this router with part-fibre broadband connections as well. Another interesting change is the use of a USB-C slot for power rather than a standard round power plug.

As more devices start to offer WiFi 7 connections, this router will provide faster speeds and more stable connections. Currently, WiFi 7 is used on the latest Apple, Samsung and PlayStation devices.