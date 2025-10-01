Ring slashes price of original Video Doorbell by 60% after new product launch

You’ll probably have seen that Amazon held its biggest launch event in ages yesterday, announcing everything from a brand new Fire Stick to updated Echo smart speakers. However, for a lot of people, the most exciting part was the announcement of six new Ring devices – and not just because shiny new products are on the way.

The news also means Amazon will cut the prices of plenty of its existing products, especially with its Big Deal Days happening next week. I had a quick browse to see if any bargains had landed early, and I was happy to spot one in particular.

Originally £99.99, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) is now just £39.99 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve been covering smart home tech for T3 for years, and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) is one of the best video doorbells we’ve tested. We even gave it five stars in our full review – so seeing it this cheap makes it a no-brainer if you want an affordable but still premium option.

You could of course wait for the brand new models, especially if you’re set on having upgraded camera quality. However, for under £40, you really can’t go wrong.