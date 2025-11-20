Reolink's Black Friday sale is here – with up to 55% off best-selling smart security products

Reolink has officially kicked off its Black Friday celebrations early, offering up to 55% off some of its best smart home security products. Whilst most brands tend to hover around the 10-30% reduction mark, Reolink has gone all in this year with discounts that are definitely hard to ignore.

Running from 19th November to 3rd December, all deals can be found directly on Reolink’s online store. Of course, we couldn’t resist taking a look ourselves, so below, we’ve rounded up our top four unmissable picks.

Whether you’re after one of Reolink’s latest launches or a long-standing bestseller, there’s something for every smart home setup.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi: was £199.99 now £149.99 at reolink.com The Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi Camera is a great option for anyone after top-tier home security. It offers a 180° panoramic 4K UHD view with dual-image stitching for blindspot-free coverage, and its built-in 3,000-lumen floodlights automatically adjust brightness and colour temperature based on the time of day or motion. With 25% off, it's too good to pass up.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink Altas PT Ultra with Solar Panel: was £265.99 now £119.99 at reolink.com The Reolink Altas PT Ultra is a feature-packed 4K smart camera. It offers 360° panoramic coverage with auto-tracking and AI detection that distinguishes between people, vehicles and animals, so you only get relevant alerts. Powered by a massive 20,000mAh battery, it lasts up to 8 days of continuous recording or 500 days on motion mode, with optional solar charging for round-the-clock protection. It's high-end security at half the price, and don't forget to read our full review.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink Doorbell (Battery): was £119.99 now £83.99 at reolink.com This Reolink Doorbell (Battery) is fully wireless, delivering crisp 2K resolution and a 180° head-to-toe view, so you can see visitors, packages and activity clearly from your phone. Easy to install and reliable, it recently earned four stars in our full review as a strong, affordable option for anyone looking to boost front-door security.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Reolink Duo 3 PoE: was £159.99 now £111.99 at reolink.com The Duo 3 PoE is one of Reolink’s most advanced cameras. Featuring a dual-lens 16MP setup, it captures a true 180° panoramic view with seamless image stitching, eliminating blind spots for full-scene coverage. Its clever motion trajectory visualisation lets you track movement in a single frame, making it easier to understand what’s happening at a glance. With this level of detail and coverage at such a reduced price, the Duo 3 PoE is an excellent choice.

What is ReoNeura?

If you’ve been eyeing a Reolink device for a while, you might’ve heard about ReoNeura. First introduced at IFA in September, it's the brand’s new AI-powered smart system that makes browsing and analysing footage faster and more intuitive. It's still early days so it's currently only available on the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi and Elite Floodlight WiFi – which happens to be part of this year’s sale!

ReoNeura brings advanced features like person and object detection, video captioning and smart summaries, taking home security to a whole new level. As mentioned, it’s still early days, but we can expect this AI tech to roll out to more Reolink products soon.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Before you go, make sure to check out the full Reolink Black Friday sale – there are some fantastic deals you won’t want to miss!